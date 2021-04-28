RuneScape is finally coming to iPhone and Android devices this summer





The grandfather of all MMORPG games out there is finally getting its own mobile release this summer. RuneScape launched way back in 2001 and today, 20 years later, the game still enjoys a solid fan base.Rumors about RuneScape mobile emerged in July 2017 when the game’s developer Jagex announced that both Old School RuneScape and RuneScape will be released for mobile devices sometime in the near future.