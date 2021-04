RuneScape is finally coming to iPhone and Android devices this summer

For Old School RuneScape that “near future” has already come and passed -



For Old School RuneScape that “near future” has already come and passed - the game debuted on mobile phones in the fall of 2018 . Now though, Jagex is ready to launch the full game on iOS and Android, and pre-orders are already online as we type.The expected release date is set to be June 17th (judging by the App Store page of the game) but there’s no official confirmation from Jagex on this. You can pre-order the iOS version on the App Store here , and pre-register for the Android version on the Google Play Store here , and be sure to check out the official trailer below.

The grandfather of all MMORPG games out there is finally getting its own mobile release this summer. RuneScape launched way back in 2001 and today, 20 years later, the game still enjoys a solid fan base.Rumors about RuneScape mobile emerged in July 2017 when the game’s developer Jagex announced that both Old School RuneScape and RuneScape will be released for mobile devices sometime in the near future.