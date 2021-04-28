RuneScape is finally coming to iPhone and Android devices this summer
Rumors about RuneScape mobile emerged in July 2017 when the game’s developer Jagex announced that both Old School RuneScape and RuneScape will be released for mobile devices sometime in the near future.
For Old School RuneScape that “near future” has already come and passed - the game debuted on mobile phones in the fall of 2018. Now though, Jagex is ready to launch the full game on iOS and Android, and pre-orders are already online as we type.