Roku adds 16 new channels to its lineup in April, including kid-friendly entertainment

Roku adds 16 new channels to its lineup in April, including kid-friendly entertainment0
The 16 new channels can be streamed directly from a Roku device and are included in the service’s offering that now features over 275 live linear channels. The latest additions to Roku’s live TV lineup include a wide range of entertainment from new channels including AsianCrush, FilmRise British TV, LIV TV, New Kmovies, OnDemand China, and more.
Also, kid-friendly entertainment has been added too via Kartoon Channels and Strawberry Shortcake, plus something for fans of classic movies and shows: Cinevault Classics and The Dick Van Dyke Show. Here is the full list of the new linear channels now available on The Roku Channel:
- AsianCrush: From top Korean, Chinese, to Japanese TV dramas, the most diverse catalog of premium Asian content in the digital space.
- Caught in Providence: Judge Frank Caprio takes an empathetic approach to a variety of traffic, parking, and other violations.
- Cinevault Classics: Hitch a ride back to the Old West featuring films from Columbia Pictures.
- Deal Zone: Go big or go home. Follow the hunt for the best deals around, with unforgettable pawns, antiques, auctions, and road trips.
- Filmrise Anime: Discover incredible power and conquer evil with the help of your friends in the hit sagas BAKUGAN and BEYBLADE.
- FilmRise Black TV: Black-led movies and TV shows starring legends like Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and more.
- FilmRise British TV: Get obsessed with hit British series like DOC MARTIN, CORONATION STREET, PEAK PRACTICE and PEEP SHOW.
- Homeful: Featuring some of the most well-decorated faces in home design TV, this free streaming channel is all about the real estate, renovations, and transformations that viewers love to binge.
- Kartoon Channel!: A family entertainment destination delivering fun, safe, and engaging content full of humor, adventure, and discovery!
- LIV TV: LIV TV, home of binge-worthy premium international content including action, adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, romance
- NEW KMOVIES: NEW KMOVIES is your home for all-time Korean box-office hits and premium, iconic, genre-defying Korean films of the last decade.
- OnDemand China: ODC is your home for movies, series & specials from the OnDemand China library dedicated to providing viewers in North America with high-quality Chinese and Asian content. Not only do we provide the newest Chinese shows and movies, we have a huge catalog of popular content from years past as well.
- Perform: Watch these up-and-coming performers, and the icons they admire, as they strive to make it big and shine in the spotlight.
- Strawberry Shortcake: Inspiring girls to make the world a better, sweet-smelling place, where every berries effort can make a difference.
- The Dick Van Dyke Show: Binge the all-time classic American sitcom that made Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore household names.
- Torque: From custom rides to thrill rides, your full-service destination for those who love a high-octane world is here.
Once again, these channels are joining The Roku Channel at no extra cost and will be available starting today for all customers via the dedicated Live TV Zone in the Home Screen Menu on Roku TVs and devices.
