Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Retailer vows to get rid of Pixel 6 stock by offering a knockout discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 6 discount
The holiday deals season is reaching a fever pitch, with retailers now outdoing each other and themselves to make the purchase decision easy for you. We just spotted an insane deal that knocks the Google Pixel 6 down by 60 percent.

Yes, the phone came out in 2021, but since it's a high-end phone, it is a better choice than most of today's best budget phones, especially at the new lower price.

Pixel 6 128GB

6.4-inch OLED 90Hz screen | Google Tensor | Dual camera system 4,614mAh battery
$357 off (60%)
$242 49
$599
Buy at Woot

Pixel 6 128GB

6.4-inch OLED 90Hz screen | Google Tensor | Dual camera system 4,614mAh battery
$260 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


The phone retailed for $599 when it was first released and right now, you can save $357 on it. It's not every day that we see premium stuff discounted by this much so if you want a high-end phone but think that 2024 flagships are overpriced, the device is right up your alley at $242.

While this is a brand-new, unlocked unit, it comes without a retail box. If that doesn't sit right with you, Amazon is also offering a 43 percent discount on the phone.

The Pixel 6 rocks a 6.4-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It come with the first in-house Tensor chip that Google designed from scratch and performs admirably.

The phone has a dual camera system and will take better photos than other phones in the sub-$250 range.

Inside is a 4,614 mAh cell and the phone supports both wired and wireless charging. The phone will even get Android 16, meaning it will get many of the same features as other top upcoming Android phones.

In short, if you want a reliable phone that takes brilliant photos and is not only on the latest operating system version but also guaranteed to get the next one, this is the phone for you. It may not be able to keep pace with 2024 phones, but it will easily handle day-to-day tasks, which is all that really matters for most buyers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal

Latest News

What would the Android and Pixel experience be like if Chrome wasn't owned by Google anymore?
What would the Android and Pixel experience be like if Chrome wasn't owned by Google anymore?
Google Maps users now receive incident notifications from the Waze community
Google Maps users now receive incident notifications from the Waze community
Unapologetic powerhouse Surface Pro 9 is $600 off (but hurry, it's flying off fast)
Unapologetic powerhouse Surface Pro 9 is $600 off (but hurry, it's flying off fast)
Best Buy just outdid its Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal—save $450 now
Best Buy just outdid its Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal—save $450 now
Bluesky cracks down on impersonators with new verification and policy updates
Bluesky cracks down on impersonators with new verification and policy updates
For me, as a deal hunter, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a top choice at this hefty Cyber Monday discount
For me, as a deal hunter, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a top choice at this hefty Cyber Monday discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless