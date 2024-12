Retailer vows to get rid of Pixel 6 stock by offering a knockout discount

Pixel 6 128GB 6.4-inch OLED 90Hz screen | Google Tensor | Dual camera system 4,614mAh battery $357 off (60%) $242 49 $599 Buy at Woot Pixel 6 128GB 6.4-inch OLED 90Hz screen | Google Tensor | Dual camera system 4,614mAh battery $260 off (43%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 6

The phone retailed for $599 when it was first released and right now, you can save $357 on it. It's not every day that we see premium stuff discounted by this much so if you want a high-end phone but think that 2024 flagships are overpriced, the device is right up your alley at $242.While this is a brand-new, unlocked unit, it comes without a retail box. If that doesn't sit right with you, Amazon is also offering a 43 percent discount on the phone.Therocks a 6.4-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It come with the first in-house Tensor chip that Google designed from scratch and performs admirably.The phone has a dual camera system and will take better photos than other phones in the sub-$250 range.Inside is a 4,614 mAh cell and the phone supports both wired and wireless charging. The phone will even get Android 16, meaning it will get many of the same features as other top upcoming Android phones In short, if you want a reliable phone that takes brilliant photos and is not only on the latest operating system version but also guaranteed to get the next one, this is the phone for you. It may not be able to keep pace with 2024 phones, but it will easily handle day-to-day tasks, which is all that really matters for most buyers.