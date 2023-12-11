The well-loved Pixel 6 is profoundly discounted on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 6 was proof that Google was a player that must be taken seriously. Since then, we have seen the company go from strength to strength, all thanks to the winning formula on which the Pixel 6 was based. The phone is a massive 42 percent off for a limited time.
While the Pixel 6 is two years old at this point, it remains a worthy alternative to top phones of 2023, including the Pixel 8, which starts at $699.
The 128GB Pixel 6 retails for $599 and has been temporarily discounted by $249. This makes it a better alternative than most midrange and entry-level phones.
The Pixel 6 is a beautiful phone with a distinctive identity. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a higher-than-standard refresh rate of 90Hz.
It's powered by the in-house Google Tensor chip, so it's in no way bound by the limitations that come with using an off-the-shelf solution like Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips. It's reliably fast and the chip enables many features that otherwise wouldn't have been possible.
For instance, the phone can remove unwanted objects from photos and provide wait time estimates during calls.
One of the main appeals of the Pixel phones are the cameras and the the Pixel 6 is no exception. Its dual-camera system takes stunning, natural-looking photos in all sorts of challenging conditions.
The phone provides an unbeatable Android experience and will be supported until late 2026. It also routinely receives new features with quarterly feature drops.
When the Pixel 6 was new, it was one of the best flagship phones, and at the new lower price, it's still hard to beat. It may not be Google's latest phone, but if you want to score a great deal, you can't do better than the deeply discounted Pixel 6. The phone appears to be selling out fast, which is hardly a surprise, so get it before Amazon runs out of stock.
Things that are NOT allowed: