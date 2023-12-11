The well-loved Pixel 6 is profoundly discounted on Amazon

Pixel 6 was based. The phone is a massive 42 percent off for a limited time. The Pixel 6 was proof that Google was a player that must be taken seriously. Since then, we have seen the company go from strength to strength, all thanks to the winning formula on which thewas based. The phone is a massive 42 percent off for a limited time.





Pixel 6 is two years old at this point, it remains a worthy alternative to While theis two years old at this point, it remains a worthy alternative to top phones of 2023 , including the Pixel 8 , which starts at $699.





Pixel 6 128GB 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen | Google Tensor (5 nm)| 50MP + 12MP rear cameras | 4,614mAh battery $249 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





The 128GB Pixel 6 retails for $599 and has been temporarily discounted by $249. This makes it a better alternative than most midrange and entry-level phones.





The Pixel 6 is a beautiful phone with a distinctive identity. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a higher-than-standard refresh rate of 90Hz.





It's powered by the in-house Google Tensor chip, so it's in no way bound by the limitations that come with using an off-the-shelf solution like Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips. It's reliably fast and the chip enables many features that otherwise wouldn't have been possible.





For instance, the phone can remove unwanted objects from photos and provide wait time estimates during calls.





One of the main appeals of the Pixel phones are the cameras and the the Pixel 6 is no exception . Its dual-camera system takes stunning, natural-looking photos in all sorts of challenging conditions.





The phone provides an unbeatable Android experience and will be supported until late 2026. It also routinely receives new features with quarterly feature drops.



