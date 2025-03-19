(Results) Here's which phones we used for these AI photo edits
Last week, we challenged you to try and guess which phones did a set of AI photo edits. We showed you a few photos and two AI-powered edits of each of them, and gave you the option to vote which phone did which edit. The phones we used were an iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25, and Google Pixel 9 Pro.
We’re now ready to reveal the results, so you can check how well you’ve spotted the right phones and share your results in our poll and in the comments! If you missed the quiz - find it here. If you voted - read on for the truth.
Cleaning up the foreground
The natural frame around the dog on this picture is a straightforward edit that should be handled easily by modern AI, but one of the phones couldn’t do it well enough. As 80% of you have guessed correctly, the better result was achieved by the Galaxy S25, while the iPhone 16 Pro not only kept a trace but it also introduced a weird artifact in the upper right corner.
Removing peopleClearing objects is a weakness of the iPhone 16 Pro, which replaced our colleague with a worrying mush. The Pixel 9 Pro on the other hand, not only cleared any trace of the person on the photo, but it also removed the blur effect from the background, turning the portrait-mode photo into a normal-mode one. While that change might be questionable, the final result looks impressive, and 76% of you guessed correctly which phone did which edit.
Editing buildingsThe task of an architectural rethinking was handled very differently by the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Pixel 9 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro removed only one part and tried to recreate some of the vegetations, while the Galaxy S25 went for a full redesign, basically creating a tower. Here the votes were split in half, so figuring out which phone did better seems to be a challenge.
Repositioning the subjectMoving a dog further away from the camera turned out to be the most challenging task and it’s the only photo that resulted in two obviously AI-generated images. While the Galaxy S25 did a little better by correctly guessing it needs to put new dog legs, the resulting image feels disturbigly wrong. On the other hand, Pixel 9 Pro’s additional legs look like they’ve got hooves which is absurd enough to not be disturbing. Here the vote was almost split, with 53% correctly guessing which phone did which edit.
Deleting objects on glossy surfacesSometimes deleting an object isn’t enough and taking care of a reflection is also necessary. In this case, the iPhone 16 Pro mushed the edges of the shelf and added an artifact to the ghost figurine, but it took care of the reflection. The Pixel 9 Pro did much better with the removal of the knight toy, but didn’t remove the reflection. Most of you made a a wrong guess, with only 33% recognising the iPhone 16 Pro abilities.
How many did you guess?
We are sure the results were obvious for some of you, while others were more challenged to decipher the truth. In any case, share how well you did, and then tell us what’s your favorite fail from the edits you’ve seen.
Things that are NOT allowed: