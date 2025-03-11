Can you guess which phone we used for these AI photo edits?

Cleaning up the foreground

This photo was captured through another object, creating a frame around the cute dog. While it may look more artistic, removing it might open up the photo a bit and make it feel nicer. You can choose between the AI-powered edits of an iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 . Can you correctly guess which image was made with which tool?

A is Galaxy S25, B is iPhone 16 Pro (70% vs 30%)

Removing people

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro can remove unwanted objects from photos but which is doing it better? Clearly one was much better at making our dear colleague disappear from the comfy bench, but can you guess which phone did which edit?

A is Pixel 9 Pro, B is iPhone 16 Pro (40% vs 60%)