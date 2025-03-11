Can you guess which phone we used for these AI photo edits?
AI is the hottest topic in smartphones right now, and we wanted to go beyond just checking how well major brands are handling it. AI-powered photo editing is one of the marquee features everyone’s talking about, so that’s what we focused on. And the extra bit is that we want to see if you can tell how different phones are handling certain edits.
Join the fun, test your AI-spotting skills, and see how well you can tell these high-tech edits apart. Cast your votes now and check back in a week to see how many you got correctly.
We have a few photos that we edited with AI on an iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25, or Pixel 9 Pro. We show you the original and then two edits. You can vote which phone did which edit after you indulge on as much pixel peeping as you want! When you’re done, you can talk about your choices in the comments, and come back in a week’s time to see the answers.
Cleaning up the foreground
This photo was captured through another object, creating a frame around the cute dog. While it may look more artistic, removing it might open up the photo a bit and make it feel nicer. You can choose between the AI-powered edits of an iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25. Can you correctly guess which image was made with which tool?
Removing people
Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro can remove unwanted objects from photos but which is doing it better? Clearly one was much better at making our dear colleague disappear from the comfy bench, but can you guess which phone did which edit?
Editing buildings
For the following photo we put the AI to an architectural task and tried to remove the bottom part of a building. Once again, one of the devices did much better than the other, and we want to know your opinion which is which. Here you can choose between the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 Pro.
Repositioning the subject
Life’s not only about removing, sometimes is necessary to add to it. When it comes to photos, AI is capable to help with that. We asked the Galaxy S25 and the Pixel 9 Pro to change that portrait of a dog and move it further away from the camera, and the results were... let’s say intriguing, okay. Can you guess which phone defied physics and which phone made the dog a mythical creature?
Deleting objects on glossy surfaces
It might be only me, but sometimes I want to take picture of one thing but there’s something else in the way. The toy-knight in that picture is an amazing example as he’s killing the spooky vibe of the ghost and the clock with the map. If you suggest I move the knight before snapping the photo you won’t be wrong. However, I’d prefer AI to move it away for me, and a Pixel 9 Pro XL and an iPhone 16 tried their best. Can you guess which edit was done by which phone?
