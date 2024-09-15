Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Report lays down timeline for rollout of iPhone 16 AI and Camera Control features

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates
iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence
Apple is leaning on Artificial Intelligence (AI) features to boost sales of the iPhone 16. Apple's suite of AI tools is known as Apple Intelligence and it won't be available at launch. Capabilities will be added through the middle of the next year via iOS updates. Another feature that will get better over time is the dedicated Camera Control button.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today provided a timeline for the rollout of some highly-anticipated Apple Intelligence features. The first set of features will be available in beta next month, with more to follow in the coming months.

The December update is expected to bring three features: AI-generated emojis, Image Playground for creating images based on descriptions, and ChatGPT integration.

Apple says that Apple Intelligence will make Siri more useful but you will have to wait until March for the new version of the digital assistant. The AI-powered Siri will be able to better process your queries and follow along from one request to the next. It will also be able to draw on your personal context and gain onscreen awareness to provide a tailored experience.



Aside from Apple Intelligence, Apple will also roll out updates to let you do more with the Camera Control button. The button not only provides a quick way to launch the camera but also integrates controls such as framing the shot and adjusting zoom.

During the iPhone 16's launch, Apple said that Camera Control would get a two-stage shutter function for locking focus and exposure with a light press in the fall.

Apple also says that you will be able to point the Camera Control button at different objects to learn more about them. Known as Visual Intelligence, this feature will work similarly to Google's Image recognition technology Lens, according to Gurman.

It's almost comical that Apple will take more than a year to bring the full Apple Intelligence experience to the iPhone 16, despite claiming that the phones are built for AI. While that may be frustrating for some buyers, it's probably better than fumbling with half-baked buggy features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more
Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more

Latest News

iPhone 16 Pro battery replacement outside of AppleCare costs soar
iPhone 16 Pro battery replacement outside of AppleCare costs soar
Apple is reportedly developing a kid-friendly watch with plastic casing
Apple is reportedly developing a kid-friendly watch with plastic casing
The premium Apple Watch Series 9 is still in the spotlight thanks to a sweet discount on Amazon
The premium Apple Watch Series 9 is still in the spotlight thanks to a sweet discount on Amazon
At 55% off, the Beats Studio3 become the high-end headphones you should get
At 55% off, the Beats Studio3 become the high-end headphones you should get
Apple's 2024 iPad Pro 13 with M4 power is on sale at its highest discounts to date (with a catch)
Apple's 2024 iPad Pro 13 with M4 power is on sale at its highest discounts to date (with a catch)
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless