Report lays down timeline for rollout of iPhone 16 AI and Camera Control features

During the iPhone 16 's launch, Apple said that Camera Control would get a two-stage shutter function for locking focus and exposure with a light press in the fall.



Apple also says that you will be able to point the Camera Control button at different objects to learn more about them. Known as Visual Intelligence, this feature will work similarly to Google's Image recognition technology Lens, according to Gurman.



It's almost comical that Apple will take more than a year to bring the full Apple Intelligence experience to the iPhone 16 , despite claiming that the phones are built for AI. While that may be frustrating for some buyers, it's probably better than fumbling with half-baked buggy features.

Aside from Apple Intelligence, Apple will also roll out updates to let you do more with the Camera Control button. The button not only provides a quick way to launch the camera but also integrates controls such as framing the shot and adjusting zoom.