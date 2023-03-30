RedMagic 8 Pro Titanium variant with transparent backplate goes global

The gaming smartphone market received an innovative and exciting addition late last year in the form of the RedMagic 8 Pro, which first debuted in China but then saw a global release last month . However, there was one popular variant of the phone that was not released globally until now — the one featuring a transparent backplate.





Following Nubia's initial release of the RedMagic 8 Pro in China, the device's global launch featured the Matte and Void variants — Matte which boasts a design influenced by race cars, and Void which is inspired by colors found in space with additional RGB lighting and a partly transparent backplate. Now, an additional variant called "Titanium" is available, which is guaranteed to attract attention as it features a titanium body and a fully transparent backplate.









The phone's titanium body gives it a luxurious appearance and feel, as well as a futuristic and minimal look marked by a distinct pattern that adds to its aesthetic. It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1116 x 2480 pixels and a frame rate of 120Hz. The fast refresh rate, being one of its most prominent features, helps eliminate latency and stuttering when playing games or navigating through the phone's UI.





Internally, the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chip with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, so you'll have plenty of room for your apps and other files. RedMagic OS 6, which is built on Android 13, powers the phone.









The RedMagic 8 Pro Titanium is also equipped with a triple camera system comprised of a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 megapixel macro lens. It has a front-facing camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels, which produces excellent selfies. The phone's camera setup is such that, even in low-light situations, it can capture breathtaking pictures and videos.



Battery-wise, we are looking at 6000mAh which enables 65W rapid charging. Given its big battery size, the phone is advertised to be able to be charged completely in under 45 minutes. The phone also has a thermal dissipation mechanism that keeps it cool even during extended gameplay periods.

The RedMagic 8 Pro Titanium is also equipped with a triple camera system comprised of a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 megapixel macro lens. It has a front-facing camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels, which produces excellent selfies. The phone's camera setup is such that, even in low-light situations, it can capture breathtaking pictures and videos.Battery-wise, we are looking at 6000mAh which enables 65W rapid charging. Given its big battery size, the phone is advertised to be able to be charged completely in under 45 minutes. The phone also has a thermal dissipation mechanism that keeps it cool even during extended gameplay periods.



