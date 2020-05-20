Razer undercuts Bose and Sony with its new Opus wireless noise-canceling headphones
Starting today, Razer Opus headphones are available in the United States for just $200, more than one third cheaper than Sony and Bose's premium wireless noise-canceling headphones.
Unlike other noise-cancellation technology, Razer Opus benefits from the so-called Hybrid ANC, which comes from both an external and internal microphone. Although this technology costs twice as much as the others, it offers the best performance.
As far as battery life goes, Razer claims that its new Opus headphones should last for about 25 hours, but that depends on how you use it. Also, those who purchase the Razer Opus will get up to 2 years of warranty.
Naturally, the Razer Opus are compatible with Android and iOS devices, and they feature a 3.5mm audio jack. They have four microphones for hybrid active noise-cancellation technology, and two for voice chat.