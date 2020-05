Razer undercuts Bose and Sony with its new Opus wireless noise-canceling headphones

Razer has just launched a new pair of wireless headphones that could easily compete with the likes of Sony WH-1000XM3 or Bose QuietComfort 35 II. However, unlike Sony and Bose, Razer priced the Opus wireless noise-canceling headphones much lower to make them more appealing.Starting today, Razer Opus headphones are available in the United States for just $200, more than one third cheaper than Sony and Bose's premium wireless noise-canceling headphones.Razer Opus feature advanced active noise-cancellation (ANC) technology, which can isolate sounds such as human speech, traffic, and other ambient noises. These headphones should nullify all incoming noise, including unwanted wind howl, and high pitched sounds.Unlike other noise-cancellation technology, Razer Opus benefits from the so-called Hybrid ANC, which comes from both an external and internal microphone. Although this technology costs twice as much as the others, it offers the best performance.As far as battery life goes, Razer claims that its new Opus headphones should last for about 25 hours, but that depends on how you use it. Also, those who purchase the Razer Opus will get up to 2 years of warranty.Naturally, the Razer Opus are compatible with Android and iOS devices, and they feature a 3.5mm audio jack. They have four microphones for hybrid active noise-cancellation technology, and two for voice chat.