Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer to launch the world's first 5G Android handheld gaming device

BREAKING: @Verizon, @Razer and @Qualcomm are teaming up on the world's first 5G mobile gaming handheld—Razer Edge 5G! It will allow you to play your favorite games regardless of whether you are gaming in the cloud, on an app or streaming from your console. https://t.co/TYPw5xFyeFpic.twitter.com/F9Vg3CfABl — George Koroneos (@GLKCreative) September 28, 2022

In a world where Nintendo has already won the console wars, it’s hard to believe that a portable gaming device like the Razer Edge 5G will succeed, which is probably the reason Razer has decided to partner with a big US carrier like Verizon.The Razer Edge 5G has a much bigger chance to find its audience if one of the major carriers in the US is involved in its marketing campaign and sales. The price asked by Verizon and the deals it will offer to its customers to convince them to pick this one up are also very important for the success of the Razer Edge 5G. We’ll keep you in the loop with everything related to the upcoming Razer Edge 5G, so stay tuned.