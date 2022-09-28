Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer to launch the world's first 5G Android handheld gaming device
Verizon announced at the Mobile World Congress Las Vegas that it has teamed up with two other giants, Qualcomm and Razer, to launch the world’s first 5G Gaming Handheld. The new device will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform and will be specifically designed to allow users to play the most hardware-demanding games while on the move.
Unfortunately, there’s no mention of Wi-Fi support, but if the 5G Gaming Handheld will lack this very important feature, it will most likely be dead on arrival. As stated by Verizon, the device will run Android, but there’s no mention of which version of the OS.
In a world where Nintendo has already won the console wars, it’s hard to believe that a portable gaming device like the Razer Edge 5G will succeed, which is probably the reason Razer has decided to partner with a big US carrier like Verizon.
The Razer Edge 5G has a much bigger chance to find its audience if one of the major carriers in the US is involved in its marketing campaign and sales. The price asked by Verizon and the deals it will offer to its customers to convince them to pick this one up are also very important for the success of the Razer Edge 5G. We’ll keep you in the loop with everything related to the upcoming Razer Edge 5G, so stay tuned.
More importantly, you’ll be able to play your favorite games locally, so this won’t be just a streaming device. Dubbed Razer Edge 5G, the 5G gaming will allow players to download games locally, stream them from their console access them directly from the cloud, all over 5G Ultra Wideband.
Not much else has been revealed by Verizon, but the carrier did say that the 5G handheld gaming device built in collaboration with Razer and Qualcomm will be officially introduced during RazerCon on October 15, so there are still a few weeks to wait on the announcement.
BREAKING: @Verizon, @Razer and @Qualcomm are teaming up on the world's first 5G mobile gaming handheld—Razer Edge 5G! It will allow you to play your favorite games regardless of whether you are gaming in the cloud, on an app or streaming from your console. https://t.co/TYPw5xFyeFpic.twitter.com/F9Vg3CfABl— George Koroneos (@GLKCreative) September 28, 2022
