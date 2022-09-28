 Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer to launch the world's first 5G Android handheld gaming device - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer to launch the world's first 5G Android handheld gaming device

Verizon 5G Qualcomm
@cosminvasile
Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer to launch the world's first 5G Android handheld gaming device
Verizon announced at the Mobile World Congress Las Vegas that it has teamed up with two other giants, Qualcomm and Razer, to launch the world’s first 5G Gaming Handheld. The new device will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform and will be specifically designed to allow users to play the most hardware-demanding games while on the move.

More importantly, you’ll be able to play your favorite games locally, so this won’t be just a streaming device. Dubbed Razer Edge 5G, the 5G gaming will allow players to download games locally, stream them from their console access them directly from the cloud, all over 5G Ultra Wideband.

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of Wi-Fi support, but if the 5G Gaming Handheld will lack this very important feature, it will most likely be dead on arrival. As stated by Verizon, the device will run Android, but there’s no mention of which version of the OS.

Not much else has been revealed by Verizon, but the carrier did say that the 5G handheld gaming device built in collaboration with Razer and Qualcomm will be officially introduced during RazerCon on October 15, so there are still a few weeks to wait on the announcement.

 
In a world where Nintendo has already won the console wars, it’s hard to believe that a portable gaming device like the Razer Edge 5G will succeed, which is probably the reason Razer has decided to partner with a big US carrier like Verizon.

The Razer Edge 5G has a much bigger chance to find its audience if one of the major carriers in the US is involved in its marketing campaign and sales. The price asked by Verizon and the deals it will offer to its customers to convince them to pick this one up are also very important for the success of the Razer Edge 5G. We’ll keep you in the loop with everything related to the upcoming Razer Edge 5G, so stay tuned.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test

Popular stories

Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless