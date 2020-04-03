Games Amazon

Project Tempo is Amazon's answer to Google Stadia.

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 03, 2020, 6:24 AM
Project Tempo is Amazon's answer to Google Stadia.
Cloud gaming was in the tech headlines last year with several services taking off and promising happy gaming days on basically any device with a screen and internet connection. Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud are already live and gaining momentum, while others seem to be playing catch-up. Another big name enters the race, however! According to the New York Times, Amazon is getting ready to compete in the cloud gaming market with its Project Tempo.

The details are pretty scarce at the moment. Still, Tempo encapsulates the same idea seen in other cloud gaming services. All computations needed to run a game are carried out server-side, allowing people to use phones, tablets, and TVs to play graphics-heavy AAA games. There's no information on any technical specification of Project Tempo, such as what devices it will support, game framerates, and internet speed requirements. The service will most likely use a subscription and offer similar options to its direct competitors.



Amazon is pretty serious about getting into the gaming business. The company plans not only to launch a cloud gaming platform but also to produce games. The first title is called Crucible and was scheduled for an initial release at the end of March. The current health situation pushed that date to May, and we might see further delays. The game itself is a mix between a typical shooter and a cooperative arena-type game with strategic elements. As it turns out, Crucible had been in development since 2014 and underwent many metamorphoses. Its current iteration focuses on competitive online play and live-streaming via Twitch.

Amazon plans to launch other game titles as well. While Crucible is developed by Relentless in Seattle, another Amazon studio is working on a massively multiplayer online game called New World. It throws players in an alternative 17th-century fantasy universe. If the current lockdown situation drags out, investing in gaming operations might turn out to be the right decision for Amazon. Many people are stranded home and exhausting every possible entertainment option.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black
Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
LG V60 ThinQ Review
LG V60 ThinQ Review
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless