Project Tempo is Amazon's answer to Google Stadia.

Amazon is pretty serious about getting into the gaming business. The company plans not only to launch a cloud gaming platform but also to produce games. The first title is called Crucible and was scheduled for an initial release at the end of March. The current health situation pushed that date to May, and we might see further delays. The game itself is a mix between a typical shooter and a cooperative arena-type game with strategic elements. As it turns out, Crucible had been in development since 2014 and underwent many metamorphoses. Its current iteration focuses on competitive online play and live-streaming via Twitch.Amazon plans to launch other game titles as well. While Crucible is developed by Relentless in Seattle, another Amazon studio is working on a massively multiplayer online game called New World. It throws players in an alternative 17th-century fantasy universe. If the current lockdown situation drags out, investing in gaming operations might turn out to be the right decision for Amazon. Many people are stranded home and exhausting every possible entertainment option.