Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price

As we head into the holiday season and reflect on how fast the year went by, we are surrounded by so many deals that it's hard to decide what to get and what to skip. Sometimes, a deal is so good that it makes making the decision that much easier, such as the one Amazon has on the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro





Apple's iPad Pro is as much a portable laptop as it is a tablet. The company has made a lot of improvements to the iPad operating system in recent times, so the hardware and software work in harmony to provide an experience on par with traditional computing devices.





The 11-inch iPad Pro has a 120Hz screen and it's big enough for both work and play.





128GB 11-inch 5G iPad Pro 2021 Liquid Retina display | M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life $199 off (20%) $799 99 $999 Buy at Amazon





The slate is powered by the ferociously fast M1, the same chip that powers some MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models. It can easily handle pro apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Excel, and Codea. More importantly, it has sufficient performance headroom to meet the demand of any future app.





The latest version of iPadOS has unlocked the true potential of the M1 iPad Pro, making it easier for you to interact with multiple apps at the same time and switch between them quickly.





The 128GB 5G-ready M1 11-inch iPad Pro has a street price of $999 but Amazon has slashed $199 of its price at the moment. Since it's the cellular version, you won't have to go through the hassle of finding a WiFi connection when you are in a café or at someone's house.





You should consider getting the iPad Pro if you need a speedy productivity powerhouse that is sufficient for all your computing needs. After all, it's not often that we see discounts of this magnitude.