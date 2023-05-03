Productivity monster Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on sale at a record-breaking discount

All flagship phones these days are pretty much the same, with a few differences here and there. If you are bored with your current phone, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on sale at a huge discount.





Samsung has made more foldable phones than any other manufacturer and buyers overwhelmingly prefer its bendable phones to competing devices. So if there is one manufacturer you can trust with this form factor, it's definitely Samsung.





The Fold 4 is super durable, thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus+ and armor aluminum frame. It has been tested to survive at least 200,000 folds, so it will be in good shape after five years even if you fold and unfold it 110 times every day.





Galaxy Z Fold 4 12GB 256GB 7.6 inches inner and 6.2 inches outer 120Hz screens | Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide +10MP 3x telephoto rear cameras | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front facing camera | 4,400mAh camera $500 off (28%) $1299 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Z Fold 4 12GB 256GB 7.6 inches inner and 6.2 inches outer 120Hz screens | Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide +10MP 3x telephoto rear cameras | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front facing camera | 4,400mAh camera $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





The Fold 4 offers a multitasking experience that top conventional phones don't even come close to matching. It runs Android 12L, an operating system version Google has specially designed for foldable phones and tablets.





There is a taskbar at the bottom with the most frequently used apps and the device can run three apps at the same time. You can easily transport content between windows by simply dragging and dropping it, allowing you to do things such as dragging a gallery photo directly to the email compose box.





The hardware is also top-notch. Both 7.6 inches internal and 6.2 inches external screens are 120Hz. The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip which is paired with 12GB of RAM for smooth performance. The battery is 4,400mAh.





The device has a triple camera array which can easily compete with last year's flagship phones. That's a big deal because foldable phones aren't exactly known for their cameras.





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799 which sounds expensive before you realize that this is a phone/tablet hybrid. Still, that's not a small amount, which is why you'd be delighted to know that Best Buy has slashed the price by $500 and is selling the device for an all-time low price of $1,299.99. The only requirement is that you activate the device today. If you don't want to do that, Amazon has knocked $400 off the price, which is also a sizable discount.