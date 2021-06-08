Prime members can get $10 back on Amazon Prime Day







There are a few conditions you must meet to receive the credit. First of all, you have to be a Prime member to benefit from the offer. Second, you have to place a qualifying order of at least $10 by June 20. Keep in mind that gift cards, shipping costs, and gift wrap charges do not apply.

A detail that is not immediately obvious on Amazon’s website is that the offer is limited to one per account, which means that the maximum credit you can get from this is $10. If you are part of an Amazon Household, each member can get the $10 credit by making a qualifying purchase as described in the paragraph above.



If you are unsure which products are eligible for the small business promotion, Amazon has a special place on their website for small businesses on the platform. You can spend the $10 credit during Prime Day from June 21 until June 22.



Some important caveats that you should keep in mind are that you will have your credit taken away if you return the product that you have purchased. What’s more, you cannot use your credit to purchase digital products of any kind.



It seems that Amazon is trying to help out the small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. While this support is beneficial for small businesses, it is also a form of self-investment. After all, the healthier the market on Amazon is, the more it will flourish itself.

