Prime members can get $10 back on Amazon Prime Day
There are a few conditions you must meet to receive the credit. First of all, you have to be a Prime member to benefit from the offer. Second, you have to place a qualifying order of at least $10 by June 20. Keep in mind that gift cards, shipping costs, and gift wrap charges do not apply.
A detail that is not immediately obvious on Amazon’s website is that the offer is limited to one per account, which means that the maximum credit you can get from this is $10. If you are part of an Amazon Household, each member can get the $10 credit by making a qualifying purchase as described in the paragraph above.
Some important caveats that you should keep in mind are that you will have your credit taken away if you return the product that you have purchased. What’s more, you cannot use your credit to purchase digital products of any kind.