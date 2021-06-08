$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Amazon Amazon Prime Day

Prime members can get $10 back on Amazon Prime Day

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 08, 2021, 6:55 AM
Prime members can get $10 back on Amazon Prime Day
Like last year, Amazon has reintroduced the initiative to help small businesses using the website as a platform. From June 7 until June 20, Prime members will get a $10 credit for purchases of products offered by select small business brands.

Save $10 on Prime Day when you spend $10 with small businesses today!

There are a few conditions you must meet to receive the credit. First of all, you have to be a Prime member to benefit from the offer. Second, you have to place a qualifying order of at least $10 by June 20. Keep in mind that gift cards, shipping costs, and gift wrap charges do not apply.

Please read the instructions


A detail that is not immediately obvious on Amazon’s website is that the offer is limited to one per account, which means that the maximum credit you can get from this is $10. If you are part of an Amazon Household, each member can get the $10 credit by making a qualifying purchase as described in the paragraph above.

If you are unsure which products are eligible for the small business promotion, Amazon has a special place on their website for small businesses on the platform. You can spend the $10 credit during Prime Day from June 21 until June 22.

Some important caveats that you should keep in mind are that you will have your credit taken away if you return the product that you have purchased. What’s more, you cannot use your credit to purchase digital products of any kind.

It seems that Amazon is trying to help out the small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. While this support is beneficial for small businesses, it is also a form of self-investment. After all, the healthier the market on Amazon is, the more it will flourish itself.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Is Apple teasing a 120Hz iPhone 13 with its WWDC 2021 schedule?
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Is Apple teasing a 120Hz iPhone 13 with its WWDC 2021 schedule?
iPhone 14 might have elements of Samsung's coveted folded zoom technology
by Anam Hamid,  0
iPhone 14 might have elements of Samsung's coveted folded zoom technology
You can now have an iPhone home screen full of copies of the same app, but why?
by Victor Hristov,  0
You can now have an iPhone home screen full of copies of the same app, but why?
Galaxy S21 FE 3D images show off all angles, colors; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy S21 FE 3D images show off all angles, colors; Take a look
Latest OnePlus Nord CE 5G leak reveals storage configurations, two colors
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Latest OnePlus Nord CE 5G leak reveals storage configurations, two colors
Apple's AR headset will 'launch' in Q2 2022, says reliable analyst
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple's AR headset will 'launch' in Q2 2022, says reliable analyst
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless