Press renders of the Motorola Edge 2022 potentially leaked
While most Motorola fans have set their sights on the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro (which were set to launch in China on August 2nd, but the event has since been canceled), there are a couple of other smartphones from the company down the line which have drawn our attention.
We are referring to the Motorola Edge lineup, which has reportedly been in development for quite a while. As early as March 2022, prominent tipster Evan Blass leaked information in an article for 91mobiles that Motorola has been working on no fewer than 4 Edge-branded Motorola Smartphones.
Pricebaba, in an official collaboration with renowned leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (better known as OnLeaks), have shared official press renderings of the tentatively-named Motorola Edge 2022, the device previously under the codename Dubai+. The renders are available exclusively on Pricebaba’s official website.
The back panel of the smartphone is slightly curved, while the camera module seems to be comprised of three sensors. There is a single USB-C port, with no audio jack.
Pricebaba has also listed the rumored specifications of the device, which should be taken with a pinch of salt. Among them are a 6.5-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel main camera sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device will be powered by a currently unconfirmed new MediaTek chip.
The 4 devices lacked official names at the time, being stuck with their production code names instead. Nevertheless, preliminary predictions at the time pointed to a possible launch in 2022. Now, it seems that we are drawing nearer to the release of at least one of the smartphones.
The renders showcase a largely familiar design, with a central punch-hole camera and a slightly ticker bottom bezel. There is no rear-side fingerprint scanner, so the device will likely feature and under-display one instead.
