Potential OnePlus 11 pops up on certification website, revealing some details

The device is revealed to come with 5G, Bluetooth 5.3 as well as Android 13-based Oxygen 13 right out of the box, quite expected array of features that one could expect from a high-end OnePlus phone. That's pretty much everything we can infer about the mysterious CPH2451, which could either end up being the upcoming OnePlus 11 or a OnePlus Nord.









Notice how we haven't mentioned the word "Pro" so far, even though we're supposedly talking about a premium OnePlus flagship? That's right, according to the rumor mill, OnePlus will be greatly simplifying its flagship premium line and have a single OnePlus flagship phone, reportedly called simply " OnePlus 11 ".





while ago , we heard that OnePlus could be considering a premium ceramic body for the flagship or at least one exclusive version of it.





Aside from this intriguing design element, the OnePlus 11 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, up to 16GB of RAM for no-frills multitasking, as well as super-fast UFS 4.0 storage. Other rumored hardware aspects include a 6.7-inch OLED display with variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, triple Hasselblad camera system helmed by a 50MP wide-angle camera. Most intriguingly, a 100W charging brick will be reportedly supplied with the device, which would definitely be capable of charging its 5,000mAh battery in no time.





The OnePlus 11 could arrive in late March/early April 2023, when OnePlus flagships are usually announced.













Indeed, the OnePlus phone that made an appearance on the certification site is rolling under the CPH2451 model number, which could be the OnePlus 11... or not.