Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Potential OnePlus 11 pops up on certification website, revealing some details

OnePlus
OnePlus 11 possibly appears
The upcoming OnePlus 11 flagship could have just made an appearance at the Bluetooth SIG certification website, revealing some minor aspects about the upcoming OnePlus flagship. We say "could have", as there's no confirmation that we're actually dealing with a OnePlus 11. 

Indeed, the OnePlus phone that made an appearance on the certification site is rolling under the CPH2451 model number, which could be the OnePlus 11... or not.

The device is revealed to come with 5G, Bluetooth 5.3 as well as Android 13-based Oxygen 13 right out of the box, quite expected array of features that one could expect from a high-end OnePlus phone. That's pretty much everything we can infer about the mysterious CPH2451, which could either end up being the upcoming OnePlus 11 or a OnePlus Nord.


Notice how we haven't mentioned the word "Pro" so far, even though we're supposedly talking about a premium OnePlus flagship? That's right, according to the rumor mill, OnePlus will be greatly simplifying its flagship premium line and have a single OnePlus flagship phone, reportedly called simply "OnePlus 11". 

A while ago, we heard that OnePlus could be considering a premium ceramic body for the flagship or at least one exclusive version of it. 

Aside from this intriguing design element, the OnePlus 11 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, up to 16GB of RAM for no-frills multitasking, as well as super-fast UFS 4.0 storage. Other rumored hardware aspects include a 6.7-inch OLED display with variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, triple Hasselblad camera system helmed by a 50MP wide-angle camera. Most intriguingly, a 100W charging brick will be reportedly supplied with the device, which would definitely be capable of charging its 5,000mAh battery in no time. 

The OnePlus 11 could arrive in late March/early April 2023, when OnePlus flagships are usually announced. 



Loading Comments...

Latest News

Concrete jungle-ready Gorilla Glass Victus 2 announced just in time for Galaxy S23
Concrete jungle-ready Gorilla Glass Victus 2 announced just in time for Galaxy S23
Potential OnePlus 11 pops up on certification website, revealing some details
Potential OnePlus 11 pops up on certification website, revealing some details
OnePlus set to beat Google at its own game in 2023: longer software support on OnePlus phones
OnePlus set to beat Google at its own game in 2023: longer software support on OnePlus phones
Cat phone maker Bullitt Group and MediaTek partner to create a satellite phone unlike any other
Cat phone maker Bullitt Group and MediaTek partner to create a satellite phone unlike any other
Last call for Samsung's ridiculously-good Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 4 deals, save on Tab S8 and Watch 5 too
Last call for Samsung's ridiculously-good Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 4 deals, save on Tab S8 and Watch 5 too
Galaxy S23 Ultra stops by the FCC: Multiple key aspects get confirmed
Galaxy S23 Ultra stops by the FCC: Multiple key aspects get confirmed

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale
Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless