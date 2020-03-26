Pokémon hunt during coronavirus lockdown gets a man fined in Spain
Cazar #Pokemon, dinosaurios o cualquier otra criatura mágica está ️ PROHIBIDO ️ durante el Estado de Alarma. No pongas excusas y #QuedateEnCasa #ResponsabilidadSocial #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/L4U2xvGpU0— Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) March 23, 2020
Meanwhile, the company behind the Pokémon Go game, Niantic, came out with its own measures to help people stay at home. A recent update from March 23 saw the removal of the walking requirements and PokéCoin needed to unlock sets of battles in the GO Battle League, making it easy for people to enjoy the game without the need to go out. Save the hunts for better days and stay home!