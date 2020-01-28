Pokemon GO turns online PvP battles into ranked league
Niantic announced GO Battle League is rolling out in waves, so it will take some time to reach to all players. At launch, trainers will be able to play in pre-season, which is some sort of beta that will allow developers to optimize and fine-tune everything before Season 1 starts “in early 2020.”
As far as the rewards go, these will be determined by rand and battles won and they might include Stardust, Rare Candies, TMs, and other important battle-related items. Trainers who wish to participate in the GO Battle League will have to walk five kilometers. This will unlock the free online matches, but if you want more, you have to walk another five kilometers up to 15 per day.
A Premium Battle Pass is available as well for those dedicated. It allows trainers to enter Raid Battles or the premium track in the GO Battle League. The rewards offered by the premium track are much better than those that can be unlocked on the basic track. Ownership of the Premium Battle Pass will also lower the number of wins needed to earn certain Pokemon encounters.
