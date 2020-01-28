iOS Android Games

Pokemon GO turns online PvP battles into ranked league

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 28, 2020, 8:24 PM
Pokemon GO turns online PvP battles into ranked league
One of the most important Pokemon GO updates added PvP battles last year, but the feature was limited by proximity and friendship level. Today, Niantic announced that it has decided to remove these limitations, at least partially, and allow Pokemon GO players all over the world to face each other in PvP battles.

So, the most recent update introduces the so-called GO Battle League, which basically pairs players in PvP battles regardless of their locations. The first five games are free for all trainers each day, but then you'll have to walk a certain distance to gain the right to play more matches in the league. Alternatively, trainers can use PokeCoins to earn new Battle League matches.

Niantic announced GO Battle League is rolling out in waves, so it will take some time to reach to all players. At launch, trainers will be able to play in pre-season, which is some sort of beta that will allow developers to optimize and fine-tune everything before Season 1 starts “in early 2020.”

The GO Battle League pre-season starts right now with the Great League. However, the pre-season will rotate formats to the Ultra League on February 10. The Master League will follow on February 24, with the Great League returning once again on March 9.

As far as the rewards go, these will be determined by rand and battles won and they might include Stardust, Rare Candies, TMs, and other important battle-related items. Trainers who wish to participate in the GO Battle League will have to walk five kilometers. This will unlock the free online matches, but if you want more, you have to walk another five kilometers up to 15 per day.

A Premium Battle Pass is available as well for those dedicated. It allows trainers to enter Raid Battles or the premium track in the GO Battle League. The rewards offered by the premium track are much better than those that can be unlocked on the basic track. Ownership of the Premium Battle Pass will also lower the number of wins needed to earn certain Pokemon encounters.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-reports-strong-iPhone-sales-
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
galaxy-z-flip-could-be-an-att-exclusive-priced-at-1400-dollars
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
samsung-galaxy-z-flip-press-renders-leak
Leaked Galaxy Z Flip press renders showcase gorgeous design
Users-favorite-phone-brand-2020-poll-survey-results
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
galaxy-s20-ultra-plus-vs-apple-iphone-11-pro-max-specs-price-size-preview
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
iPhone-12-release-date-price-features-hardware-5G-rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
motorola-mwc-2020-flagship-announcement
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
moto-g8-renders-leaked-g8-g8-power-specs-revealed
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs

Popular stories

galaxy-S20-plus-5G-z-flip-verizon-t-mobile-att
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless