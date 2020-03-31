iOS Android Games

Pokemon GO to add new gameplay features that encourage indoor play

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 31, 2020, 10:36 AM
Pokemon GO to add new gameplay features that encourage indoor play
Niantic's Pokemon GO is built around getting people outside to explore the world. Since that's no longer possible in many countries where the game has very large audiences, Niantic is trying to reshape its business model in such a way that fans won't have to quit playing Pokemon GO while they're staying home.

Earlier today, Niantic revealed that it will focus on developing more ways to experience Pokemon GO indoors. First off, the company announced that all its live events scheduled to take place this summer in various cities around the world have been canceled. They will be replaced with new ways that will allow players to still enjoy Pokemon GO Fest.

Also, Niantic now recommends Pokemon GO players to track their steps indoor with Adventure Sync while cleaning their house or simply moving around. The Adventure Sync will receive more improvements to make it work better with indoor movements and activities.

Furthermore, the developer revealed that it will add more in-game virtual social features to allow players to stay in touch when they're stranded at home. These new features should let friends team up and play Raid Battles together from home.

Last but not least, Niantic considers adding new gameplay features that will help players virtually visit and share memories about places they've already visited in person.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Best true wireless earbuds
Best true wireless earbuds
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Here is why we could see the Apple iPhone 9 unveiled tomorrow
Here is why we could see the Apple iPhone 9 unveiled tomorrow
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless