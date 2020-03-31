Pokemon GO to add new gameplay features that encourage indoor play

Niantic's Pokemon GO is built around getting people outside to explore the world. Since that's no longer possible in many countries where the game has very large audiences, Niantic is trying to reshape its business model in such a way that fans won't have to quit playing Pokemon GO while they're staying home.
Earlier today, Niantic revealed
that it will focus on developing more ways to experience Pokemon GO indoors. First off, the company announced that all its live events scheduled to take place this summer in various cities around the world have been canceled. They will be replaced with new ways that will allow players to still enjoy Pokemon GO Fest.
Also, Niantic now recommends Pokemon GO players to track their steps indoor with Adventure Sync while cleaning their house or simply moving around. The Adventure Sync will receive more improvements to make it work better with indoor movements and activities.
Furthermore, the developer revealed that it will add more in-game virtual social features to allow players to stay in touch when they're stranded at home. These new features should let friends team up and play Raid Battles together from home.
Last but not least, Niantic considers adding new gameplay features that will help players virtually visit and share memories about places they've already visited in person.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!