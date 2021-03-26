Samsung Free now offers free podcasts





Samsung has been hard at work creating partnerships to diversify their content offerings, and SamMobile has noted that as of today, they will be offering a range of podcasts to the mix. According to Samsung, the selections are plenty to choose from and include networks such as This American Life, NPR and iHeartMedia.





As long as you've got your Galaxy device running on the newest Android 11 (or have updated Samsung Free from the Galaxy Store), you should by now be able to enjoy the new addition to Samsung's integrated media app. The Podcast section can be found under a tab called "Listen" near the bottom of the Samsung Free screen.



