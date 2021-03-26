Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android Apps Music

Samsung Free now offers free podcasts

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 26, 2021, 10:26 AM
Late last year, Samsung phased out its original news and infotainment feed app, Samsung Daily, to make way for a new and improved take called Samsung Free. This is the feed you can find on the leftmost page of the home screen of your Galaxy device, if you have one, and bringing you the biggest updates from a variety of news outlets, as well as keeping you supplied with a selection of fun new games, TV shows, and movies.

Samsung has been hard at work creating partnerships to diversify their content offerings, and SamMobile has noted that as of today, they will be offering a range of podcasts to the mix. According to Samsung, the selections are plenty to choose from and include networks such as This American Life, NPR and iHeartMedia. 

As long as you've got your Galaxy device running on the newest Android 11 (or have updated Samsung Free from the Galaxy Store), you should by now be able to enjoy the new addition to Samsung's integrated media app. The Podcast section can be found under a tab called "Listen" near the bottom of the Samsung Free screen.

