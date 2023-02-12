Pocketable wonder iPad mini 6 is on sale for a huge discount

There are certain things that a smartphone is too small for and there are certain tasks that can be done without a laptop. If you often find yourself wishing for a gadget that would be a perfect stand-in for these two devices, the iPad mini 6 is totally worth a look, especially now that it's on sale.





While the 6.7 inches iPhone 14 Pro Max might be big for a phone, it's too cramped to be used as a productivity machine and media consumption device. The much more pricey iPad Pros, on the other hand, are too large to be considered pocketable and unless you plan on doing intensely demanding tasks, they are wastefully powerful.





The iPad mini 2021 is a well-built tablet with an 8.3 inches screen and the powerful A15 Bionic chip processor. That's the same chip that powers the iPhone 14 Pro Max and it's a lot more powerful than chips that fuel the top Android tablets





It has more than enough muscle to be used as your primary work machine, which makes it ideal for people whose jobs involve a lot of field work and travel. It's equally great for those who just want to relax and use their tablets for content consumption, reading, note-taking, and gaming.





iPad mini 6 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP rear camera | 12MP ultrawide front camera | USB‑C | Up to 10 hours of battery life $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad mini 6 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP rear camera | 12MP ultrawide front camera | USB‑C | Up to 10 hours of battery life $99 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





The screen size makes it very portable and you can easily put it in your coat and jacket pocket or handbag. You can expect the tablet to last a full day of use.





Other features include decent cameras, support for Bluetooth keyboards and Apple Pencil stylus, and a responsive Touch ID scanner.





The iPad mini was already a lot cheaper than the iPad Pro, which starts at $1,099, and the iPad Air, which starts at $599, but right now, it's even more affordable.





The base WiFi model, which costs $499.99, is currently available for $399.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. It's temporarily out of stock on Amazon, which indicates it's selling fast.





So, if you want to get your hands on the most portable iPad available which can do nearly everything that its pricier siblings can do, you should not miss this deal.