Need a gift for a Pixel wielding pal or relative? Target has the Pixel Stand on sale

Alan Friedman   /  Nov 27, 2019, 1:56 PM
If you use a Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you might want to take advantage of a sale on the Pixel Stand. This is an accessory where your compatible Pixel can go to rest up and charge wirelessly. While docked, the ambient lighting feature delivers a yellow sun-like glow to the background when the alarm goes off. This is supposed to make it less jarring when the alarm rings in the morning.

When you awake, Google Assistant is ready with your schedule, traffic information, and overnight news picked out just for you. And at night, after a long day at the office, the Pixel Stand automatically turns on Do Not Disturb to help you relax and fall asleep. While your Pixel is charging at 10W, you can view a slideshow of your pictures from the Google Photos app. And if you own a Nest Hello video doorbell, when someone is at the door you will see who it is automatically on your Pixel's display as long as the phone is docked in the stand.

Normally, the Pixel Stand is priced at $79, but Target has it on sale for $61.99. That is a $17.01 or 22% discount. As for color options, there is White, and White, and for a third option, you can select White.


We do need to point out that the Pixel Stand is not available inside your local (or even a far-away) Target store. So if you want a Pixel Stand for yourself, or to give as a gift to your Pixel-loving significant other, friend, family member or co-worker, you'll have to order it online.
