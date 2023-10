Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders could offer free Pixel Watch 2 outside the US as well

Pixel 8

Can confirm that Google Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders in some Europe countries would again include a FREE Pixel Watch 2.



The same offer is coming to the US too based on earlier leaks. I doubt India would get the same. #Pixel8#GooglePixel8#Pixel8Pro — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 1, 2023





Earlier rumors indicated that, in the US, pre-ordering awould score you a free, and for the, you'd get the Pixel Buds Pro. So, it wouldn't be surprising if the same deal applies in Europe. The tipster didn't specify the countries, but the offer will likely extend to all countries where the phones will be officially available.​​Comments under the tipster's post suggest that the deal might also be available in Taiwan. So, it won't be surprising if allpre-orders worldwide come with some freebies.Theseries is set to debut on October 4 alongside the new. Previous leaks suggest that theboasts a 6.2-inch screen, a 60Hz-120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and lacks a telephoto lens. In contrast, thesteps up with a larger 6.7-inch screen, a 1-120Hz refresh rate, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP 5x telephoto camera.Exclusive to the Pro variant are advanced camera controls, a thermometer sensor, a new time-of-flight sensor, and a higher 12GB RAM capacity. The battery capacities differ, with theat 4,485mAh and the Pro at 4,950mAh. The charging speeds are different, too, with thesupporting 24W and the Pro pushing 27W. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to receive OS and security updates for seven years.