Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders could offer free Pixel Watch 2 outside the US as well
We are just two days away from the next Made by Google event, which is set to take place on October 4 in New York. As the date approaches, excitement and rumors about the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are building up. Google itself recently leaked that pre-orders will kick off right after the event concludes. Other leaks hint at some extra goodies for those pre-ordering the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the US. Now, it seems this offer won't be limited to the US alone.
The Pixel 8 series is set to debut on October 4 alongside the new Pixel Watch 2. Previous leaks suggest that the Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2-inch screen, a 60Hz-120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and lacks a telephoto lens. In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro steps up with a larger 6.7-inch screen, a 1-120Hz refresh rate, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP 5x telephoto camera.
Exclusive to the Pro variant are advanced camera controls, a thermometer sensor, a new time-of-flight sensor, and a higher 12GB RAM capacity. The battery capacities differ, with the Pixel 8 at 4,485mAh and the Pro at 4,950mAh. The charging speeds are different, too, with the Pixel 8 supporting 24W and the Pro pushing 27W. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to receive OS and security updates for seven years.
Well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal (via Android Headlines) shared on X that Pixel 8 pre-order perks won't be exclusive to the US market. In some European countries, pre-ordering the Pixel 8 Pro might snag you a free Pixel Watch 2.
Can confirm that Google Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders in some Europe countries would again include a FREE Pixel Watch 2.— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 1, 2023
The same offer is coming to the US too based on earlier leaks. I doubt India would get the same. #Pixel8#GooglePixel8#Pixel8Pro
Earlier rumors indicated that, in the US, pre-ordering a Pixel 8 Pro would score you a free Pixel Watch 2, and for the Pixel 8, you'd get the Pixel Buds Pro. So, it wouldn't be surprising if the same deal applies in Europe. The tipster didn't specify the countries, but the offer will likely extend to all countries where the phones will be officially available.
Comments under the tipster's post suggest that the deal might also be available in Taiwan. So, it won't be surprising if all Pixel 8 pre-orders worldwide come with some freebies.
