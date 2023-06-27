Pixel 7a display throws a tantrum when the sun is out

Android Police It's no secret that Google makes awesome mid-tier phones and the company really stepped it up with this year's Pixel 7a . The company equipped it with specs that are usually reserved for high-end phones, such as a flagship chip, stellar cameras, wireless charging, and a 90Hz OLED screen. The display isn't working as it should though, according to a Reddit user (via).





The Pixel 7a's screen automatically adjusts between 60Hz and 90Hz, depending on the contents of the display. The refresh rate goes down to 60Hz when you are viewing something static, such as an image, and is increased to 90Hz when you are watching moving content such as a video.





Reddit user pawlikx_iron says that their Pixel 7a cranks down the refresh rate to 60Hz when they are out in the sun. And contrary to what many other users suspected, this happens even when their phone is at normal temperature and not warm or hot. Otherwise, this behavior could have been attributed to the phone's power management system.





pawlikx_iron adds that the phone stays at 60Hz even when they touch the screen and only goes to 90Hz when they move to a shadowy place.





It's not known why the Pixel 7a is behaving this way and whether this is an isolated case. Either way, it must be annoying, especially for those who spend a lot of time outdoors.





One fix that has been proposed is enabling the Force 90Hz refresh rate setting, which can be found under Developer options.



