Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Pixel 7a doesn't exactly have the same chip as the Pixel 7

Android Google
Pixel 7a doesn't exactly have the same chip as the Pixel 7
If you compare the specs sheet, you might think that the mid-tier Pixel 7a has the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7, but apparently, that's not the case.

Kamila Wojciechowska, who is known to leak stuff about Pixel phones, has found that the Tensor G2 that powers the Pixel 7a is an inferior version of the G2 that fuels the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Although both versions of the chips are pretty much the same, Google went for a different packaging technique for the Pixel 7a's SoC. Packaging is the last stage in the production of chips and it involves placing a chipset in a protective covering to protect it from external elements and help it connect to other parts of the device it's meant for.

Google reportedly used the IPoP tech for the Pixel 7a, which Samsung first used for 2018's Galaxy S9. For the Tensor G2, it used a more advanced tech called FOPLP-PoP.

Like everything else, the packaging tech is getting complicated. Chips made using IPOP are thicker and larger compared to FOPLP chips and also run hotter. But the FOPLP tech is complicated and more expensive, which explains why Google went for IPOP for the Pixel 7a. Even the first Tensor chip used the FOPLP tech.

There don't seem to be any discernible difference between the Pixel 7a's G2 and Pixel 7's G2 though and both appear to perform similarly. Their CPU benchmark scores are also comparable but the Pixel 7 performs better under longer periods of heavy load and is better for gaming.

Still, at the end of the day, the difference is not huge, and at most, the Pixel 7a might get a little hotter at times or slow down a bit, but that's about it. The Pixel 7a is $100 cheaper than the Pixel 7 so most buyers will probably ignore this small difference and continue to regard it as one of the best affordable phones.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 7a doesn't exactly have the same chip as the Pixel 7
Pixel 7a doesn't exactly have the same chip as the Pixel 7
‘Peak’ Smartphone Design: What We Can(not) Expect from the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24
‘Peak’ Smartphone Design: What We Can(not) Expect from the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24
YouTube's New 1080p Premium option starts showing up for Android and Google TV users
YouTube's New 1080p Premium option starts showing up for Android and Google TV users
Flash sale brings down Microsoft Surface Pro 8 price dramatically
Flash sale brings down Microsoft Surface Pro 8 price dramatically
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Carl Pei reveals new transparent type C cable for Nothing Phone 2
Carl Pei reveals new transparent type C cable for Nothing Phone 2
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless