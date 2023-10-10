Pixel 7 price takes a deep plunge on Prime Day
Amazon's October Prime Day is finally here and the e-commerce giant is really not playing around. The company is offering terrific deals on a range of tech products, giving you an opportunity to finally bid adieu to that old phone of yours that can die at any moment. If you want the most bang for your buck, look no further than the Google Pixel 7.
We know the Pixel 8 is out now but do you really want to buy a phone that's more expensive than its predecessor, despite not being that big of an upgrade?
Besides, Amazon's Pixel 7 deal is too good to pass up. The phone usually retails for $599, which already makes it $100 cheaper than the Pixel 8, and right now, Amazon has marked it down by $109. This means that its price is in mid-range territory currently.
The Pixel 7 might be a year old at this point but it has only gotten better during that time, thanks to software updates. And at the lower price, it's a better option than many newer top Android phones.
It has got everything going for it: a 6.3-inch AMOLED 90Hz screen, a proprietary Google Tensor G2 that enables many features that wouldn't have been possible with an off-the-shelf chip, stellar cameras, and a distinct design.
The cherry on the top is of course features like Photo Unblur that clean up photos and Direct My Call that shows you menu options when you call a business.
The device has four years of security support left, so your little Prime Day 'investment' will go a long way.
In contrast, the Pixel 8 has pretty much the same camera hardware as the Pixel 7. Now, cameras are one of the key features of the Pixel 7, but with little improvements made to the Pixel 8's cameras, it makes more sense to go for the previous-gen model and save $209.
We have a feeling that the Pixel 7 will be snapped up pretty quickly at the ridiculously low price, so act fast and get yours right away.
