Pixel 7 price takes a deep plunge on Prime Day









Besides, Amazon's Pixel 7 deal is too good to pass up. The phone usually retails for $599, which already makes it $100 cheaper than the Pixel 8 , and right now, Amazon has marked it down by $109. This means that its price is in mid-range territory currently.





Pixel 7 8GB 128GB 6.3 inches AMOLED 90Hz screen | Tensor G2 chip | 50MP + 12MP rear cameras | 4,355mAh battery $109 off (18%) $489 99 $599 Buy at Amazon





Pixel 7 might be a year old at this point but it has only gotten better during that time, thanks to software updates. And at the lower price, it's a better option than many newer Themight be a year old at this point but it has only gotten better during that time, thanks to software updates. And at the lower price, it's a better option than many newer top Android phones





It has got everything going for it: a 6.3-inch AMOLED 90Hz screen, a proprietary Google Tensor G2 that enables many features that wouldn't have been possible with an off-the-shelf chip, stellar cameras, and a distinct design.





The cherry on the top is of course features like Photo Unblur that clean up photos and Direct My Call that shows you menu options when you call a business.





The device has four years of security support left, so your little Prime Day 'investment' will go a long way.





In contrast, the Pixel 8 has pretty much the same camera hardware as the Pixel 7 . Now, cameras are one of the key features of the Pixel 7 , but with little improvements made to the Pixel 8 's cameras, it makes more sense to go for the previous-gen model and save $209.





We have a feeling that the Pixel 7 will be snapped up pretty quickly at the ridiculously low price, so act fast and get yours right away.