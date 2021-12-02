Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro join the official ARCore support list alongside 26 other phones

Here are the new additions:

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Infinix Mobile Zero X

Infinix Mobile Zero X Neo

Infinix Mobile Note 11

Infinix Mobile Note 11 Pro

Infinix Mobile Note 11S

Kyocera Duraforce Ultra 5G

Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Motorola moto g(50) 5G

Motorola moto g(60)s

Motorola motorola edge (2021)

Motorola motorola edge 20 pro

Motorola motorola edge 20

Motorola motorola edge 20 lite

OnePlus OnePlus Nord2 5G

Sharp AQUOS sense6

Sharp AQUOS zero6

Tecno Camon 18P

Tecno Camon 18 Premier

Vivo V2105

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi Pad 5

Zebra ET51L 10″ Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET56L 10″ Enterprise Tablet

ZTE Libero 5G II





It's also worth noting that many devices that are not on the list can still run AR apps and features, even though the experience may be far from perfect.

What is Google ARCore?





Best free AR apps you should definitely try





If you're new to the whole AR thing, and your device is on the list of supported phones, here are some really cool apps and games you could try.





Just a Line - allows you to draw simple things in augmented reality using your phone and your fingers. Download: Android/iOS Google Lens - the almighty AR project that turns your phone into an artificial intelligence with eyes. You can identify text, images, objects and landmarks in your photographs or directly in the camera app. Download: Android Google Maps - you should try the AR feature in Google Maps, it's awesome. Virtual signs and directional arrows are hanging around you like you're in a cartoon. Download: Android/iOS Civilizations AR - this app is made by BBC and will bring dozens of different artifacts straight to your living room. Download: Android/iOS Quiver - AR coloring book for kids (or for the kid in you). Download: Android/iOS SketchAR - this app won't make the next Rembrandt but it can teach you the basics in a friendly and fun way. Download: Android/iOS Mondly - learn languages with the help of an animated chatbot. Download: Android/iOS





