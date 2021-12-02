Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro join the official ARCore support list alongside 26 other phones

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro join the official ARCore support list alongside 26 other phones0
Google’s latest flagship phones are joined by another 26 devices that have now received official support for ARCore. The company normally adds new supported phones in waves, and you can check out the 30 new Android phones that were added to the list in August, or just follow this link to see all ARCore devices currently on the list.
Here are the new additions:
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Infinix Mobile Zero X
- Infinix Mobile Zero X Neo
- Infinix Mobile Note 11
- Infinix Mobile Note 11 Pro
- Infinix Mobile Note 11S
- Kyocera Duraforce Ultra 5G
- Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
- Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
- Motorola moto g(50) 5G
- Motorola moto g(60)s
- Motorola motorola edge (2021)
- Motorola motorola edge 20 pro
- Motorola motorola edge 20
- Motorola motorola edge 20 lite
- OnePlus OnePlus Nord2 5G
- Sharp AQUOS sense6
- Sharp AQUOS zero6
- Tecno Camon 18P
- Tecno Camon 18 Premier
- Vivo V2105
- Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Zebra ET51L 10″ Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET56L 10″ Enterprise Tablet
- ZTE Libero 5G II
What is Google ARCore?
ARCore is a software development kit created by Google to help advance augmented reality technology (AR). The kit consists of three main components - one that basically tracks your phone’s position relative to your surroundings. Another module allows the phone to grasp geometric shapes, and estimate their size and location. The third component involves detection and calculation of the lighting.
Best free AR apps you should definitely try
If you're new to the whole AR thing, and your device is on the list of supported phones, here are some really cool apps and games you could try.
- Just a Line - allows you to draw simple things in augmented reality using your phone and your fingers. Download: Android/iOS
- Google Lens - the almighty AR project that turns your phone into an artificial intelligence with eyes. You can identify text, images, objects and landmarks in your photographs or directly in the camera app. Download: Android
- Google Maps - you should try the AR feature in Google Maps, it's awesome. Virtual signs and directional arrows are hanging around you like you're in a cartoon. Download: Android/iOS
- Civilizations AR - this app is made by BBC and will bring dozens of different artifacts straight to your living room. Download: Android/iOS
- SketchAR - this app won't make the next Rembrandt but it can teach you the basics in a friendly and fun way. Download: Android/iOS
You may also find interesting: