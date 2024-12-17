Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Photo of the Week: These are your best photos

The moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here! After reviewing an incredible collection of inspiring, creative, and captivating entries, we are excited to reveal the winner in this edition of our Photo of the Week series. Thank you for sharing with us the amazing moments and stories you were able to capture from all around the world!

There could only be one winner, but some of these photos were just too good to keep to ourselves, so we decided to include a couple of honorable mentions at the end. Without further ado, let’s unveil the stunning photograph that earned this week’s top spot! 

This week’s best photo



The Photo of the Week is by Keerthi Sagar, who used an iPhone 15 Pro Max to capture this photograph in New York, US. He used the long exposure app ReeHeld and edited the shot with Adobe Photoshop.

This week’s honorable mentions



The first Honorable Mention goes to Steven Tirado’s photo, The Tunnel. It was taken in a train station tunnel in Japan with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 3x zoom camera and edited in Lightroom.


The other Honorable Mention goes to Ian Chiang’s portrait, A Beautiful Lady in a Yulan Community. He used Vivo X100 Ultra’s portrait mode with the ZEISS Biotar Style Bokeh.

How can you get featured?

Our submission is open for anyone who wants to share a photo a have the chance to have it featured. We will be back after the Christmas holidays, but until then you can submit in one of two ways:

A: Via Email: Send the photo to hello@phonearena.com with the subject line “PA Photo of the Week”. Make sure to add your name or PhoneArena username to the email.

B: On Instagram: Upload your photo to your instagram profile and tag @phonearena in your post. Make sure your profile is public in order to use this method.


