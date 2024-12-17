Photo of the Week: These are your best photos



The first Honorable Mention goes to Steven Tirado’s photo, The Tunnel . It was taken in a train station tunnel in Japan with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 3x zoom camera and edited in Lightroom.

A Beautiful Lady in a Yulan Community

How can you get featured?

Our submission is open for anyone who wants to share a photo a have the chance to have it featured. We will be back after the Christmas holidays, but until then you can submit in one of two ways:





A: Via Email: Send the photo to hello@phonearena.com with the subject line “PA Photo of the Week”. Make sure to add your name or PhoneArena username to the email.



B: On Instagram: Upload your photo to your instagram profile and tag @ phonearena in your post. Make sure your profile is public in order to use this method.

The other Honorable Mention goes to Ian Chiang’s portrait,. He used Vivo X100 Ultra’s portrait mode with the ZEISS Biotar Style Bokeh.