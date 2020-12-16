Periscope is shutting down in March 2021

Twitter will shut down the Periscope live-streaming service in March 2021. “Today, we’re sharing that we have made the difficult decision to discontinue Periscope as a separate mobile app by March 2021,”
Twitter wrote in a sentimental blog post
, titled “Farewell, Periscope.”
It’s sad news, as Periscope was a fan-favorite once and even won an Apple App of the Year award back in 2015.
There are many reasons behind Twitter’s decision, the most important being that Periscope has become really difficult and costly to support, while the app also saw a steady decline in user base in the past few years. It’s also worth noting that the Twitter Live feature already supports most of the core capabilities of Periscope, so there’s no point in redundancy.
The Periscope app will be removed from app stores by March 2021, but in the meantime, Twitter will disable new sign-ups with the next update of the app. Any broadcasts that users have shared to Twitter will continue to be accessible as replays, while people will have the next few months to download an archive of their content. You can find more information on the subject at this link
.
