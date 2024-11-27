Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Peace of mind: get an amazing 2-year VPN deal with Surfshark this Black Friday!

This story is sponsored by Surfshark. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
VPN services are growing in popularity, and for good reason. Setting yourself up to go through a Virtual Private Network when connecting to the Internet ensures that you can:

  • Switch to a virtual location and different IP to circumvent censorship and region locks
  • Ensure that nobody can snoop on your activity — not even your Internet service provider
  • Stay safe when connected to public Wi-Fi such as in airports and cafés

But not all VPNs are made the same. While the basic service always ensures that you route your traffic through a different server and IP, Surfshark increases and enhances your security with a collection of tools that it has on its servers.



And, with the currently-live Surfshark Black Friday deals, you can get yourself set up for 2+ years at an incredibly low price!

Black Friday 2024 deals2-year subscription
Surfshark VPN$1.99 / month + 4 months free (87% off)
Surfshark One$2.49 / month + 4 months free (86% off)
Surfshark One+$3.99 / month + 6 months free (81% off)

Get Surfshark VPN here

Black Friday 2024 deal - up to 87% off!

The basic Surfshark plan comes with access to the secure VPN network with the core features:

  • Block ads, cookies, pop-ups, and tracking built in
  • Personal detail generator and random email generator — you can use these spoofed details when shady or spammy websites
  • Kill switch - immediately disconnect from the Internet if the VPN server drops for some reason
  • Dynamic MultiHop - stay connected to two servers and automatically switch between them
  • Preferred protocol picker
  • Whitelist websites and apps for direct connection



Surfshark One upgrades your security options with:

  • Anti-virus, anti-spyware, and malware protection
  • Webcam protection
  • Real-time email, ID, and credit card breach alerts
  • Personal data security reports
  • Private search tools

This is all on top of what the basic Surfshark VPN plan already offers.

The top-tier Surfshark One+ option also includes the Incogni service, which allows you to scrub your data from data brokers, databases, and people search sites — all in the included Black Friday offer for $3.99 per month, plus an extra 6 months for free after your 2 years are up!

Get Surfshark VPN here

Black Friday 2024 deal - up to 87% off!


Preslav Kateliev
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

