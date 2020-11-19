iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Now PayPal also lets you raise money for yourself or someone else

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Nov 19, 2020, 7:39 AM
Now PayPal also lets you raise money for yourself or someone else
In the year of COVID-19, we saw not only the rise in popularity of video conferencing apps and streaming services, but also an increased number of social networks began supporting fundraisers. Those allow users to raise money for various causes, and could be vital for small business owners or individuals, especially those who found themselves in need of support during the difficult year.

Perhaps most recently, Facebook-owned Instagram began supporting fundraisers for personal causes. Of course, the largest social media giant itself – Facebook too has fundraiser support, which made fundraising accessible to virtually anyone.

And now, PayPal has launched its own fundraising platform, aptly named Generosity Network. Among its supported categories are fundraising for a business, veterans, social activism, disaster relief and a variety of other options. One can even simply choose "Bills" as their fundraising reason.

Promising "no transaction fees for a limited time" and sporting quite the simple and straightforward fundraiser setup process, most people with a PayPal account, especially businesses, may find this new platform preferable.

But, as with most fundraising platforms, especially in their infancy, not everyone from any country has access to PayPal's Generosity Network yet. And while PayPal isn't exactly clear on which regions are supported, it appears that those who have access to PayPal's Money Pools are included. Thus, PayPal users in the United States, United Kingdom, most European countries and Australia should be able to take advantage of the new platform.

