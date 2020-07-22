Instagram now lets you raise funds for personal causes
Since January, people have raised more than $65 million for COVID-19 and racial justice fundraisers globally across Instagram and Facebook. And in the last 30 days, donations on Instagram have doubled in the US. From people raising money to buy medical equipment for Black Lives Matter protesters, rebuilding Black-owned small businesses affected by COVID-19 and funding educational resources related to racial justice, people are eager to mobilize around causes they care about. Now, we’re making it easier to create fundraisers directly on Instagram that benefit such personal causes.
To launch a fundraising campaign through the new feature, users in the above-mentioned countries need to open their Instagram accounts, then tap on "Edit Profile", "Add Fundraiser", and lastly "Raise Money". Users will then be prompted to choose a photo to represent their fundraising campaign, choose a fundraiser category, and add more details to help tell the story behind the campaign, and to encourage other Instagram users to donate.
Stripe is the only payment processing platform Instagram is currently using for the Personal Fundraiser feature, so users launching a fundraiser will also need to enter information into Stripe's website. Afterwards, the fundraiser will go through a review process before it can finally be launched. All fundraisers are said to last 30 days, although they can be extended as many times as the campaign owner wants.
Instagram says it will be expanding Personal Fundraiser in the US, UK and Ireland in the future, and allow for fundraisers to be shareable in users' Feed and Stories. Currently there's no information to suggest that the new feature will be made available to users in other countries.