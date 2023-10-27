Overheating and drained batteries: Apple Watch users voice concerns after watchOS 10.1 update
Apple has recently rolled out the latest watchOS 10.1, delivering on the promise made during the Watch Series 9 unveiling. The highlight of this update is the much-anticipated double-tap gesture, now available for the Watch 9 and the Watch 2 Ultra. However, alongside these improvements, some users are encountering issues or, more particularly, abnormal battery drain.
Users facing these issues are noticing significantly faster battery drain rates than usual. For instance, one Twitter user mentioned their Apple Watch Series 9 going from 100% to dead in just three hours. There is also a growing number of complaints popping up on Reddit and Apple's Support Forums.
To address this issue, users experiencing problems are encouraged to alert Apple, urging the tech giant to expedite a solution, possibly through a software update. Some users note that the problem was present in the watchOS 10.1 beta, and Apple did not address it.
Just recently, Apple dropped the initial developer beta of watchOS 10.2. However, the big question is whether this release will tackle the lingering battery life issues.
Earlier this month, iPhone users who updated to iOS 17 expressed similar concerns, such as battery-draining issues and iPhone 15 series overheating. Apple addressed these issues with an iOS 17.0.3 update.
The timeline for Apple addressing the Apple Watch battery drain issue remains unclear, but we will keep you informed as updates emerge, so stay tuned!
According to reports from 9to5Mac, this problem seems to be widespread but doesn't affect all Apple Watch users. The affected user base encompasses various Apple Watch models, ranging from older devices like the Apple Watch Series 4 to the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Users facing these issues are noticing significantly faster battery drain rates than usual. For instance, one Twitter user mentioned their Apple Watch Series 9 going from 100% to dead in just three hours. There is also a growing number of complaints popping up on Reddit and Apple's Support Forums.
@AppleSupport watchOS 10.1 has a battery bug. My brand new S9 went from 100% to dead in 3 hours. Multiple people with the same problem. pic.twitter.com/MadJJYFl44— TFF (@TSHARE18) October 26, 2023
A considerable number of affected users also report difficulties in charging their Apple Watches due to apparent overheating problems. The Settings app displays a message stating, "Charging was on hold due to Apple Watch temperature," causing the battery to deplete while on the charger.
To address this issue, users experiencing problems are encouraged to alert Apple, urging the tech giant to expedite a solution, possibly through a software update. Some users note that the problem was present in the watchOS 10.1 beta, and Apple did not address it.
Just recently, Apple dropped the initial developer beta of watchOS 10.2. However, the big question is whether this release will tackle the lingering battery life issues.
Earlier this month, iPhone users who updated to iOS 17 expressed similar concerns, such as battery-draining issues and iPhone 15 series overheating. Apple addressed these issues with an iOS 17.0.3 update.
The timeline for Apple addressing the Apple Watch battery drain issue remains unclear, but we will keep you informed as updates emerge, so stay tuned!
Things that are NOT allowed: