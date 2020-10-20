iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Outlook for iPad update offers drag and drop feature for split view; improves multitasking

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 20, 2020, 6:41 AM
Outlook for iPad update offers drag and drop feature for split view; improves multitasking
Outlook for iPad is now getting a very useful multitasking feature, which will definitely make your experience with creating emails better and more seamless. MSPowerUser reports that Outlook for iPad is now getting support for dragging and dropping files and images from OneDrive, Files, Photos, and Safari, and therefore attaching them easily to your email, when the app is in split view.

The update comes with Outlook version 4.60.0 and the changelog states that this update will help maximize your productivity on Outlook for iPad. Additionally, you will also be able to drag and drop contacts from Search as recipients to your email.

This new update should speed up the process of creating an email, replying or forwarding. This new feature can be helpful especially if you’re emailing several people at once, as it allows you to drag and drop an entire recipient list within Outlook.

You can download the Microsoft Outlook app on your iPad from the App Store.

