Android Software updates

Origin OS Ocean will take Vivo phones to a whole new level

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Origin OS Ocean will take Vivo phones to a whole new level
Chinese brand Vivo might not be a global force (yet) but the company is slowly building its market share with a range of devices. Actually, Vivo holds 10% of the global smartphone market, which is not insignificant by any means.

Now the company has teased its new Android skin, called Origin OS Ocean, in a video (reposted by YouTube channel SparrowNews). The new UI will be officially announced on December 9, and the teaser gives us some insight into the design elements and overall feel of the OS.



The home screen has been completely redesigned compared to the previous version of the OS, getting rid of the traditional Android UI elements and experience. The overall style of the new skin is simpler and also spiced up with vivid colors and big UI elements.

The most important and frequently used features, notifications, and reminders have their own place on the home screen, and users can use the fingerprint scanner to quickly gain access to some of them.

Origin OS Ocean is currently undergoing internal testing and will be arriving soon on devices such as the X70 Pro+, X70 Pro, X70, X60 Pro+, X60t Pro+, X60 Pro, X60 Curved Screen Edition, S10 Pro, S10, S9, iQOO 8 Pro, iQOO 8, and iQOO 7.

