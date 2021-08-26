Notifications
Android

Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro+ renders show ZEISS-branded cameras on board

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Just recently, we got some substantial leaks of the Vivo X70 Pro in the form of renders that revealed a ZEISS-branded quad-camera system, design elements, and some of the phone’s features. Now, once again, thanks to the prominent tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks), renders of the other two models—the Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro+—have also come to light (via MySmartPrice and Pricebaba).

Vivo X70 leaked renders and specs


To address the elephant in the room, the first thing you notice with any of the phones from the Vivo X70 series, are the ZEISS-branded cameras. Renders of the Vivo X70 show that it comes with a set of three cameras and an elongated flash, all of which are housed in a protruding rectangular module.

Similar to the Vivo X60 from earlier this year, the X70’s backside is shown with gradient shades of blue and green flowing from one side to the other. Judging by the rest of the color options the X60 came in, it’s probably safe to assume that there will be more for the X70 as well.

According to Hemmerstoffer, the screen will be Full HD+, flat, and measure 6.5 inches. The renders show a center punch-hole for the selfie camera. The bezel game here seems to be on point, meaning they are extra thin and almost unnoticeable. The phone will supposedly have an under-display fingerprint scanner, just like its predecessor.


If you take a closer look at the edges of the device, you will see that the left one is free of any buttons and toggles—you can find all of them on the opposite right side, including the volume rocker and the power button. The SIM card tray is at the bottom edge, where you will also spot the USB Type-C port, the bottom-firing speaker, and a microphone.

In terms of the actual dimensions of the Vivo X70, the leakster says that it will be 158.5 x 73.4 x 8mm. With the camera module, the thickness goes up to 10.6mm. To put it into perspective, the EU/NA version of the OnePlus 9 measures 160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm.

As for other specs and features, a leaked Google Play Console listing tells us that the handset could come with Android 11 out of the box, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and possibly an option for 12GB of RAM.


Vivo X70 Pro+ leaked renders and specs


As we’ve already established, the camera modules on the Vivo X70 series are undoubtedly its most pronounced feature, but that fact is especially true when it comes to the Vivo X70 Pro+. The bump here is so huge that it covers about a third of the phone’s back. Despite that, I’ve got to say—I dig the look.

On the left half of the camera module, you’ll spot a ZEISS-branded quad-camera system, a laser autofocus system, and an elongated LED flash. No specifics are given regarding the actual specs of the cameras for neither of the three models. However, the Vivo X70 Pro also has four cameras on its back, so it would be interesting to see if they are the same as those on the Pro+ model.

Right next to the X70 Pro+ set of cameras, you will notice there’s an equally sized but thinner piece of glass. It could be just a design choice to balance out aesthetics by making its back symmetrical, but it could also be a secondary screen. Both options are cool, but I think we can agree the latter is quite a bit more so.


As you can spot from the renders, the X70 Pro+ has a curved-display design, with the top and bottom bezels being super thin. Same as with the other variants, it also has a centralized punch-hole for the front-facing camera and an under-display fingerprint reader.

Speaking of the display, according to Hemmerstoffer and the leaked Google Play Console listing, it’s a Full HD+ 6.7-incher—slightly larger than the other two, but with the same resolution. Possible specs might include the Snapdragon 888 chip, 8/12GB of RAM options, and up to 65W fast charging.

The measurements for the Vivo X70 Pro+, the tipster claims, will be 164.8 x 75.5 x 9mm. If we take the camera module into account, the thickness goes up to 11.3mm. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example, is 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm.



The Vivo X70 lineup is expected to make its debut in India sometime in September, followed by Europe and other regions soon after. Unfortunately, there is yet to be any pricing information.

