Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro+ renders show ZEISS-branded cameras on board

Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro+ renders show ZEISS-branded cameras on board0
Vivo X70 leaked renders and specs
To address the elephant in the room, the first thing you notice with any of the phones from the Vivo X70 series, are the ZEISS-branded cameras. Renders of the Vivo X70 show that it comes with a set of three cameras and an elongated flash, all of which are housed in a protruding rectangular module.
According to Hemmerstoffer, the screen will be Full HD+, flat, and measure 6.5 inches. The renders show a center punch-hole for the selfie camera. The bezel game here seems to be on point, meaning they are extra thin and almost unnoticeable. The phone will supposedly have an under-display fingerprint scanner, just like its predecessor.
If you take a closer look at the edges of the device, you will see that the left one is free of any buttons and toggles—you can find all of them on the opposite right side, including the volume rocker and the power button. The SIM card tray is at the bottom edge, where you will also spot the USB Type-C port, the bottom-firing speaker, and a microphone.
As for other specs and features, a leaked Google Play Console listing tells us that the handset could come with Android 11 out of the box, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and possibly an option for 12GB of RAM.
Vivo X70 Pro+ leaked renders and specs
As we’ve already established, the camera modules on the Vivo X70 series are undoubtedly its most pronounced feature, but that fact is especially true when it comes to the Vivo X70 Pro+. The bump here is so huge that it covers about a third of the phone’s back. Despite that, I’ve got to say—I dig the look.
On the left half of the camera module, you’ll spot a ZEISS-branded quad-camera system, a laser autofocus system, and an elongated LED flash. No specifics are given regarding the actual specs of the cameras for neither of the three models. However, the Vivo X70 Pro also has four cameras on its back, so it would be interesting to see if they are the same as those on the Pro+ model.
As you can spot from the renders, the X70 Pro+ has a curved-display design, with the top and bottom bezels being super thin. Same as with the other variants, it also has a centralized punch-hole for the front-facing camera and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Speaking of the display, according to Hemmerstoffer and the leaked Google Play Console listing, it’s a Full HD+ 6.7-incher—slightly larger than the other two, but with the same resolution. Possible specs might include the Snapdragon 888 chip, 8/12GB of RAM options, and up to 65W fast charging.
The measurements for the Vivo X70 Pro+, the tipster claims, will be 164.8 x 75.5 x 9mm. If we take the camera module into account, the thickness goes up to 11.3mm. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example, is 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm.
The Vivo X70 lineup is expected to make its debut in India sometime in September, followed by Europe and other regions soon after. Unfortunately, there is yet to be any pricing information.