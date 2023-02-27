Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Oppo Find N2 Flip is now the official Champions League phone with final game tickets to be won

Oppo
1
Oppo becomes the Champion's League phone brand flanked by Michael Owen and Luis Garcia
With a Find N2 Flip and Champions League final tickets raffle, Oppo festively marked its official partnership with UEFA's most coveted soccer competition at the MWC2023 expo today.

In addition, "customers who buy the phone will have the chance to get an exclusive OPPO and UEFA Champions League gift and enter a raffle to win tickets to the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Final," said Oppo.
To celebrate the occasion, Oppo had recruited two of the finest soccer legends - Luis Garcia and Michael Owen - who got on stage to present their new Oppo Find N2 Flip phones clad in somber Astral Black and joyful Moonlit Purple colors.


According to William Liu, Oppo's President of Global Marketing:

We are glad to launch our new Find N2 Flip to the global markets. With its large smart cover screen, industry-leading Flexion Hinge, long-lasting battery life, and outstanding camera performance, OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, is the perfect device for fans to both capture and experience true-to-life content from their favorite football games.

What this means is that soccer fans will be getting exposure to Oppo's record holder in the modern clamshell phone niche on the stadium and beyond. In our Find N2 Flip review found it to excel in several key areas before the heretofore standard in the realm - Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 - with bigger and brighter screens, better camera, and more ergonomic design, so the only thing Oppo has to work on now is a wider availability of its debut clamshell warrior, the Find N2 Flip.

