OnePlus shares an OxygenOS 13 teaser video on Twitter
About four months ago OnePlus hosted an open discussion with 16 participants from its user fanbase at an online Open Ear Forums (OEF). The company mainly touched upon the upcoming OxygenOS 13 update, aiming to get a general idea of what said users expect from the new OS version.
However, since everything the participants managed to see was under an NDA, no detailed information came up after the discussion. Thankfully, thanks to OnePlus’ follow-up proposals, we got a sneak peek at some of the possible improvements we could expect.
The short teaser first shows off several oval shapes, supposedly representing the overall feel of OxygenOS 13. Hopefully, that also ties in with improved UI personalization and consistency.
Then we see a representation of the Canvas AOD feature that we already know from previous OnePlus phones, although it is hard to tell if there are any improvements there. It does seem that you will no longer be restricted to just white, though, and will be able to choose a color for the Canvas just like with Samsung phones.
At the very end, we also see the Insight AOD that can display your phone usage, date, time, and more, but with nothing new thrown in the mix. Take a look for yourself:
Just recently, OnePlus posted a very short teaser video on Twitter, which at the very least revealed some changes coming to the lock screen and always-on-display (AOD). The video is also accompanied by a short text reading “It's bold, it's fluid, it's coming soon,” which might be a hint at the improved system consistency and optimization that was mentioned during the March discussion.
The most prominent and obvious of the teased improvements, though, are those related to the always-on-display. AOD now supports a full-on Music Player with media controls and a photo of the track’s art. Although that widget will likely change depending on the application you are using to stream audio.
It's bold, it's fluid, it's coming #OxygenOS13pic.twitter.com/6GBvcXCxBM— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 20, 2022
