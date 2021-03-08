OnePlus renames Fnatic Mode to Pro Gaming Mode after partnership ends
OnePlus confirmed to XDA Developers that its partnership with Fnatic has come to an end, which is why it replaced the name but kept the functionality. You can read below OnePlus' comments on the matter:
OnePlus’ partnership with Fnatic has come to its natural and mutual conclusion. Users of OnePlus devices who have enjoyed our Fnatic mode will continue to receive the same features and capabilities but under a new Pro Gaming Mode name. The naming update will transition across devices starting from the 6 series. Fnatic has been a supportive partner to OnePlus, and we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate again in the future.
The change shouldn't affect OnePlus smartphone users too much, as the company says in the statement above. However, some of the visuals like Fnatic-themed wallpapers might no longer be available going forward.