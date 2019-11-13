OnePlus Care app coming to the US in late November

OnePlus confirmed earlier today
that its support app, OnePlus Care will arrive in North America later this month. OnePlus Care is an app that lets OnePlus smartphone users submit service requests and track the repair requests.
Unlike the OnePlus Care app, the program with the same name offers OnePlus smartphone owners a free one-year extended warranty and 50% off battery replacements. However, the Chinese handset maker didn't mention anything about the availability of the OnePlus Care program, so it's just the app that it's coming to Canada and the US at the end of November.
Although an exact release date hasn't been revealed, OnePlus said that it will keep users posted and let them know when the OnePlus Care app is available for its users in North America.
In other news, OnePlus announced that it's working to bring WhatsApp support to EU regions to provide users with another alternative channel to contact support, so if you're living in a European country, you can expect that option to become available soon.
