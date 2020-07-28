Accessories OnePlus Audio

OnePlus Buds available for purchase in the US, but there's a catch

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 28, 2020, 11:53 PM
OnePlus Buds available for purchase in the US, but there's a catch
We know that most successful headlines these days should refer to the OnePlus Nord, but here is something related that OnePlus fans might enjoy just as much. The OnePlus Buds are now available for purchase in the United State although the Chinese company is limiting the color options to only one: white.

The OnePlus Buds cost just $79 and look very much like Apple's AirPods. Before you all go crazy about the OnePlus Buds, here is the main issue that you might encounter: you can't update these unless you have an OnePlus smartphone.

That being said, you could use someone else's OnePlus phone to update your own OnePlus Buds whenever there's a new update, but we thought that everyone should know that before buying them. As far as the quality of the earphones, your guess is just as good as ours, but at only $80, no one is expecting premium quality, right?

In any case, if any of you plan to pair the OnePlus Nord with these Buds, the earphones are still in stock but only in white. The gray version of OnePlus Buds will arrive in the US from the middle of August, so keep that in mind if you're not particularly fond of the white model.

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
