Several OnePlus 9 Pro owners are reportedly experiencing overheating issues
Reportedly, OnePlus 9 Pro overheats when using the camera app or charging
Several users are saying the issue arose when they were shooting video with their new OnePlus 9 Pro. Allegedly, one user was trying to record a 4K video at 60 fps and managed to get just 1 minute before the phone displayed an overheating warning. After the warning, the phone limits some functionality in order to protect the CPU from damage.
In the forum, another user states he tried to record 4K at 120 fps and the phone managed to record 2:21 minutes until the overheating warning appeared. Some users state the camera app was the only app running when the issue appeared.