Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Several OnePlus 9 Pro owners are reportedly experiencing overheating issues

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Apr 08, 2021, 2:40 AM
Several OnePlus 9 Pro owners are reportedly experiencing overheating issues
Some users have been complaining about overheating issues with their new OnePlus 9 Pro phones and have been posting on Twitter and OnePlus Forums hoping to find a solution to the problem they are experiencing, reports Android Authority.

Reportedly, OnePlus 9 Pro overheats when using the camera app or charging


Several users are saying the issue arose when they were shooting video with their new OnePlus 9 Pro. Allegedly, one user was trying to record a 4K video at 60 fps and managed to get just 1 minute before the phone displayed an overheating warning. After the warning, the phone limits some functionality in order to protect the CPU from damage.

Users have also been complaining the phone gets overheated by staying in direct sunlight or charging. A user stated they couldn’t get past the setup because of overheating, but it’s possible that one was a defective unit.

In the forum, another user states he tried to record 4K at 120 fps and the phone managed to record 2:21 minutes until the overheating warning appeared. Some users state the camera app was the only app running when the issue appeared.

Are you an OnePlus 9 Pro owner that is experiencing overheating issues? You can share your feedback in the OnePlus forum.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Sony could once again beat Apple to the punch with these upgraded AirPods Pro rivals
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless