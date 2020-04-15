OnePlus

OnePlus 8 Pro survives JerryRigEverything durability tests

by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 15, 2020, 3:22 AM
The much-anticipated OnePlus 8 Pro features a gorgeous, industrial glass and metal design, and finally brings an IP rating to the line-up. At IP68, the device has been tested to be dust and water resistant, surviving submersion of 1.5 meters, for up to 30 minutes.

But just how durable the body of the phone is? As seen from the tests of popular YouTuber Zack Nelson on his JerryRigEverything channel, the OnePlus 8 Pro features not just a pretty design, but strong too.

Starting with a scratch test, the phone fared equally to most other glass-screen devices, meaning coins or car keys in your pocket shouldn't be able to leave lasting marks on the front of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Its frosted glass back panel may accumulate small marks when in contact with the aforementioned items, though the marks aren't permanent, and can be wiped off easily.

Holding a lighter flame over the phone's display for about 30 seconds left a permanent burn mark on the screen, though that's not an everyday hazard for a phone, thus nothing to really worry about.

During the ever so popular bend test, the $899 OnePlus 8 Pro showed minor flexing, but did not crack or permanently bend, surviving it.


Previously, the 2018 Apple iPad Pro models were notably prone to bending, and failed bend tests, similar to what the OnePlus 8 Pro survived. Apple did not upgrade the design's durability for its newer Pro models, reporting that there hasn't been an increase of return rates for the device, suggesting that a bend can only happen when the device is purposefully under pressure.

As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, especially under normal use, it appears to be a highly reliable device.
The OnePlus 8 Pro can be purchased here, while the regular OnePlus 8 is available here.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

