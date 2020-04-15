OnePlus 8 Pro survives JerryRigEverything durability tests
Starting with a scratch test, the phone fared equally to most other glass-screen devices, meaning coins or car keys in your pocket shouldn't be able to leave lasting marks on the front of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Its frosted glass back panel may accumulate small marks when in contact with the aforementioned items, though the marks aren't permanent, and can be wiped off easily.
During the ever so popular bend test, the $899 OnePlus 8 Pro showed minor flexing, but did not crack or permanently bend, surviving it.
Previously, the 2018 Apple iPad Pro models were notably prone to bending, and failed bend tests, similar to what the OnePlus 8 Pro survived. Apple did not upgrade the design's durability for its newer Pro models, reporting that there hasn't been an increase of return rates for the device, suggesting that a bend can only happen when the device is purposefully under pressure.
As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, especially under normal use, it appears to be a highly reliable device.
The OnePlus 8 Pro can be purchased here, while the regular OnePlus 8 is available here.