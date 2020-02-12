Android OnePlus

OnePlus 8 allegedly spotted on Geekbench under code name

Feb 12, 2020, 6:45 AM
OnePlus 8 allegedly spotted on Geekbench under code name
OnePlus is proud of the top-notch performance of its devices and with the Snapdragon 865, it should take it to the next level. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are between a month and two months away, if rumors are to be believed, but we might have just gotten a sneak peek of what the pair will be capable of.

Picked up by MySmartPrice was a listing on Geekbench coming from a code-named OnePlus device. The results it achieved in the single-core and multi-core performance tests can be seen below.


While the single-core score isn’t anything amazing, we’ve seen similar results from phones with the Snapdragon 855 and even Exynos chips, the multi-core one is actually impressive. Maybe not so much if we consider iPhone results, but for Android devices, 12,000 and above is quite high. The phone was tested with Geekbench 4 and not Geekbench 5, which is now the standard for testing, so take the whole thing with a grain of salt.

The listing also reveals that the device had 8GB of RAM, which is nothing surprising for OnePlus phones. That would likely be the base option with 12 gigs optional as well.

The phone is also running Android 10, but it’s not like we expected a 2020 Q1 flagship to hit the market with Android 9.

There’s actually quite a bit we already know about the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. We’ve even seen some renders that show a hole-punch camera instead of a pop-up one. The phones will also come with 120Hz displays, similar to Samsung’s newly-released Galaxy S20 flagships.

And the cherry on top? Wireless charging finally coming to OnePlus phones, but for now only on the Pro variant, if the rumors are to be believed.

For all that we’ve got about the OnePlus 8 duo, check our rumor review from the links below.

FEATURED VIDEO

