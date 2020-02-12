OnePlus 8 allegedly spotted on Geekbench under code name
While the single-core score isn’t anything amazing, we’ve seen similar results from phones with the Snapdragon 855 and even Exynos chips, the multi-core one is actually impressive. Maybe not so much if we consider iPhone results, but for Android devices, 12,000 and above is quite high. The phone was tested with Geekbench 4 and not Geekbench 5, which is now the standard for testing, so take the whole thing with a grain of salt.
The phone is also running Android 10, but it’s not like we expected a 2020 Q1 flagship to hit the market with Android 9.
There’s actually quite a bit we already know about the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. We’ve even seen some renders that show a hole-punch camera instead of a pop-up one. The phones will also come with 120Hz displays, similar to Samsung’s newly-released Galaxy S20 flagships.
And the cherry on top? Wireless charging finally coming to OnePlus phones, but for now only on the Pro variant, if the rumors are to be believed.
For all that we’ve got about the OnePlus 8 duo, check our rumor review from the links below.
