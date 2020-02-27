T-Mobile Android OnePlus

OnePlus 6/6T get OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update: optimized one-hand experience in Phone App along with February security patch

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 27, 2020, 9:08 AM
OnePlus 6/6T get OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update: optimized one-hand experience in Phone App along with February security patch
The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are now getting a new beta update for their operating system - the OxygenOS Open Beta 5. The new update provides several new features, among which is an optimized one-hand mode experience in the Phone app, along with the Android security patch for February.

A fix for the white bar below the keyboard is coming in this update, as well as a fix for app crashes during installation or updates. Additionally, OnePlus has improved general system stability and fixed other minor bugs. According to the update’s changelog, an issue concerning duplication of contacts is also getting its fix.

In regards to Zen Mode, OnePlus has improved the login to the OnePlus Account for synchronization of user information and badges.

It’s important to note, however, that this is beta software and the builds are not as stable as officially released updates. Whoever wants to install it should be aware of the potential risks of a beta version. Nevertheless, you can submit your feedback to OnePlus on their forum.
$479.00 OnePlus 6 on Amazon
$459.00 OnePlus 6T on Amazon
$399.00 OnePlus 6T on eBay

Related phones

6
OnePlus 6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.9
 Based on 7 Reviews
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI
6T
OnePlus 6T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 15 Reviews
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless