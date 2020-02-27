OnePlus 6/6T get OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update: optimized one-hand experience in Phone App along with February security patch
A fix for the white bar below the keyboard is coming in this update, as well as a fix for app crashes during installation or updates. Additionally, OnePlus has improved general system stability and fixed other minor bugs. According to the update’s changelog, an issue concerning duplication of contacts is also getting its fix.
It’s important to note, however, that this is beta software and the builds are not as stable as officially released updates. Whoever wants to install it should be aware of the potential risks of a beta version. Nevertheless, you can submit your feedback to OnePlus on their forum.
