OnePlus 6/6T get OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update: optimized one-hand experience in Phone App along with February security patch

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are now getting a new beta update for their operating system - the OxygenOS Open Beta 5. The new update provides several new features, among which is an optimized one-hand mode experience in the Phone app, along with the Android security patch for February.A fix for the white bar below the keyboard is coming in this update, as well as a fix for app crashes during installation or updates. Additionally, OnePlus has improved general system stability and fixed other minor bugs. According to the update’s changelog, an issue concerning duplication of contacts is also getting its fix.In regards to Zen Mode, OnePlus has improved the login to the OnePlus Account for synchronization of user information and badges.It’s important to note, however, that this is beta software and the builds are not as stable as officially released updates. Whoever wants to install it should be aware of the potential risks of a beta version. Nevertheless, you can submit your feedback to OnePlus on their forum.