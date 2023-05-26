Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount

Apple makes great tablets. Microsoft makes awesome tablets. Samsung makes really nice tablets. The question is which one should you go for? Well, if you want a high-end tablet with a gorgeous screen, long battery life, lag-free performance, and a free stylus and don't want to pay the full price, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a solid bet right now as it's $180 off.





It's always a good idea to buy gadgets that will last a long time and are brilliant for the intended purpose. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is easily one of the best tablets around





Its large 120Hz AMOLED 14.6 inches screen is awesome for gaming and viewing content. For audio, there are four AKG-tuned speaker which pump out high-quality audio.





Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 12Gb 256GB 14.6 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | microSD slot | S Pen | Dual front cameras | Four OS updates | 11,200mAh battery | 45W charging $180 off (15%) $1019 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S* Ultra 12GB 256GB 14.6 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | microSD slot | S Pen | Dual front cameras | Four OS updates | 11,200mAh battery | 45W charging $100 off (8%) $1099 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung





It's fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and packs plenty of punch. It might not be the most powerful tablet on the market but it's speedy enough to tackle demanding workloads and you are unlikely to experience slowdowns or freezes.





The variant on sale has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and unlike Apple's iPads, it also has a microSD slot for storage expansion.





Now that Google has introduced a tablet, it's getting very serious about improving the tablet experience. The tablet-focused Android 12L made multitasking a lot better on Android tablets and recently Google said it's going to optimize more than 50 commonly used apps for tablets.





On top of that, Samsung's tablet also has something called the Dex mode that transforms the interface into a desktop-like platform.





Samsung even gives you the excellent S Pen for free which otherwise would cost you $59.99. The stylus elevates the experience to a whole new level. You can use it for a ton of things from scribbling down notes to remotely controlling the camera.





Best Buy has the 12GB/256GB Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale for $180 off, bringing the price down from $1,199.99 to $1,019.99. Samsung has marked it down to $1099.99. For reference, the 256GB 12.9 inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil cost $1,328.



