Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers

For those who like upgrading their smartphones every year, the Yearly Upgrade program is unbeatable. Lately, some users have observed that it's not working as it's supposed to.

Introduced in late 2023, Yearly Upgrade lets you upgrade to a new phone every six months provided your current device is half paid off. All you need to do is trade in your existing device and T-Mobile will cover the rest of the cost.

The promo is broken right now, according to posts on Reddit. Customers who tried to claim the "iPhone 16 Pro on Us" promo, which should slash $1,000 off the cost, are only being offered a discount of $800 right now.

So I have an older plan (T-Mobile One plan) on my account. I have two lines with yearly upgrade. When I try to initiate a trade in online, it only gives me $800 for the value for the trade in. Is it supposed to be $1000 since it’s supposed to be the same deals as the Go5G Next plans.
noschild, Reddit user, October 2024



Apparently, this is mostly only happening with customers on segmented plans, such as 55+, First Responder, and Military. It was speculated that the problem might be related to a new policy that has reduced trade-in value for customers on these plans, but that's not the case.

T-mobile isn’t going to fix it unless people complain.

I’ve had to argue with brain dead reps then they escalated it and still came back and said they didn’t have an answer. They will try to tell you that don’t qualify for the $1000 but clearly that’s wrong.

If you’re on Yearly Upgrade you need to call and complain. They aren’t honoring terms.
billymartinkicksdirt, Reddit user, October 2024

The Mobile Report reached out to T-Mobile and was told that the problem had been fixed.

Thanks for bringing this to our attention. This was a configuration issue that affected a small number of customers, and we’ve fixed it. We’ll be letting them know that the correct promotion will be added to their line.
T-Mobile, October 2024

However, the issue still persists for many people. On top of that, the app is not letting customers trade in their devices at all.

That's why, if you are thinking of upgrading to a new phone, you might want to wait until the issue has been ironed out completely. Otherwise, you should reach out to support and see if they will be able to help you get full trade-in value.

This isn't guaranteed to work as some users said that they were told by support staff that they weren't eligible for a $1,000 trade-in discount, despite that not being true.

While it's frustrating that the promo isn't working like it should right now, it's reassuring to know that everyone's worst fear hasn't come true and the company has not slashed trade in discount for those who have added the Yearly Upgrade perk. Hopefully, the problem will be fixed soon.
