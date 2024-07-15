Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

Nothing shutters the cool CMF Phone 1 camera peeping it didn't plan for

By
0comments
Nothing shutters the cool CMF Phone 1 camera peeping it didn't plan for
When a fan discovered an inadvertent usage of the "depth" camera on the quirky new phone from Nothing - the CMF 1 - he immediately sparked a reaction from Nothing's co-founder Akis Evangelidis.

He pledged to plug what might have become the most talked about feature of Android's new budget darling, the CMF 1, that costs only $199 via Nothing's Beta program in the US.

When a geeky CMF 1 user started to play around with the phone's software, they did what any self-respecting Android geek would do, namely dive into developer mode and use a third-party app to access the raw abilities of the camera system.

Here comes the kicker. The $199 CMF 1 is keeping things affordable by playing around with just one 50MP main camera for all photography and videography tasks. It does, however, comes accompanied by a cheap 2MP "depth" sensor, which the owner was trying to access to see if it could be of any use besides providing depth-of-field data somehow.


It turned out that the humble monochrome sensor has some surface piercing abilities and the unfiltered infrared light it emits can pass through thin plastic and reveal what's underneath. This is how the CMF 1 phone managed to see through a remote, for instance, and display the batteries inside under their cover.

"Unlike typical cameras, our depth sensor doesn't have an infrared light filter, enhancing its light-capturing ability," explained Akis, and said that "by definition, this includes infrared light, which can sometimes reveal the internal structure of thin or semi-transparent objects, especially when it's black acrylic material."

Recommended Stories
He then went on to inform that Nothing will be plugging this option and phones with the latest update don't seem to be able to do the see-through trick now indeed. Akis Evangelidis explained Nothing's quick reaction with privacy and security concerns, even though fans insisted that it would be pretty cool to have the peaky camera feature on a budget phone like the CMF 1.

Granted, the Oppo Find X3 Pro had one better, a microscope camera that could snap a macro shot of a tick's head, but it was a much more expensive phone, too, and that extra camera never took off, although it was cool to have as a party trick.

In the list of quirky cameras uses, however, having a see-through set on a $199 phone is high up there fighting for the top place, so Nothing fans may be sad to see this utilization of the depth camera go.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose

Latest News

Black Friday comes early this year for Samsung Galaxy A54 5G buyers with irresistible $150 discount
Black Friday comes early this year for Samsung Galaxy A54 5G buyers with irresistible $150 discount
Best Buy's surprise Black Friday in July sale makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) cheaper than ever
Best Buy's surprise Black Friday in July sale makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) cheaper than ever
Customers of AT&T MVNOs such as Boost, Cricket, and Straight Talk also impacted by data breach
Customers of AT&T MVNOs such as Boost, Cricket, and Straight Talk also impacted by data breach
Best Buy beats Amazon to the punch with killer Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday in July deal
Best Buy beats Amazon to the punch with killer Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday in July deal
Sony's image sensor makeover: IMX to LYTIA by 2026
Sony's image sensor makeover: IMX to LYTIA by 2026
T-Mobile's Mint adds free roaming in Canada to its low 5G plan prices
T-Mobile's Mint adds free roaming in Canada to its low 5G plan prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless