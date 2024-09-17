Nothing announces new "Out in the open" mystery product launch next week

Next week, Nothing is set to unveil a new product that it has been teasing for a few days now. The latest tease adds to the speculation that these are possibly the highly rumored "Ear Open" earbuds.





Nothing is known for coming up with highly cryptic, yet aesthetic, marketing campaigns for their product launches. This new product campaign has been no exception, with a tease a couple of weeks back to revealed a portion of this mystery product with the caption "Coming soon. A new world of possibilities."





Coming soon. A new world of possibilities. pic.twitter.com/2ef4TDXeCE — Nothing (@nothing) September 5, 2024

Tease #1 from Nothing that appears to be an audio product



Immediately following this tease, speculation ran rampant with guesses that this would be an audio product, evident by what appears to be a speaker grill on the image. Now, the company is once again teasing an "arrival" on September 24th, accompanied by an image of two white loops and the tagline "Out in the open."





Out in the open. A new arrival is landing on 24.09.2024 pic.twitter.com/6daPuiamXK — Nothing (@nothing) September 17, 2024 Tease #2 from Nothing that appears to be an ear hook design



