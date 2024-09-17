Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Nothing announces new "Out in the open" mystery product launch next week
Next week, Nothing is set to unveil a new product that it has been teasing for a few days now. The latest tease adds to the speculation that these are possibly the highly rumored "Ear Open" earbuds.

Nothing is known for coming up with highly cryptic, yet aesthetic, marketing campaigns for their product launches. This new product campaign has been no exception, with a tease a couple of weeks back to revealed a portion of this mystery product with the caption "Coming soon. A new world of possibilities."

Tease #1 from Nothing that appears to be an audio product

Immediately following this tease, speculation ran rampant with guesses that this would be an audio product, evident by what appears to be a speaker grill on the image. Now, the company is once again teasing an "arrival" on September 24th, accompanied by an image of two white loops and the tagline "Out in the open."

Tease #2 from Nothing that appears to be an ear hook design

These clues combined strongly hint at the release of open-ear earbuds. Last month, regulatory filings pointed to the existence of Nothing "Ear Open" earbuds. The combination of the "open" reference and the image of the loops aligns with this speculation.

As consumers await the official announcement, it's clear that Nothing is poised to expand its audio product lineup with an innovative offering. The open-ear design suggests a focus on comfort and situational awareness, catering to users who want to stay connected to their surroundings while enjoying their audio.

Personally, I'm intrigued by the potential of these open-ear earbuds. As someone who enjoys listening to music while staying aware of my surroundings — particular as I work from home — the open-ear design seems like a promising solution. I'm also curious to see how Nothing incorporates its signature minimalist aesthetic into this new product. If they deliver on both design and functionality, these earbuds could be a compelling option for users seeking a unique audio experience.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

