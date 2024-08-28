Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
Sep 01, Sun, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Nothing's upcoming earbuds might be quite different from earlier releases

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Audio Nothing
Nothing's upcoming earbuds might be quite different from earlier releases
Nothing Ear (a) | Image credit – PhoneArena

Recently, Carl Pei's company, Nothing, has been in the spotlight as the fastest-growing brand in the smartphone and wireless earbud market. This year, we have seen the launch of the Ear and Ear (a) models, adding to the lineup alongside last year’s premium Nothing Ear (2). And guess what? It looks like the company is about to drop a new pair of earbuds as well.

Nothing's next earbuds might have a completely fresh design


A new earbud model from Nothing called the Ear Open, has popped up on Singapore's IMDA database. The model number is B182. While the regulatory filing doesn’t reveal much about the earbuds, it does confirm that they will feature Bluetooth connectivity and will be supplied by iFactory Asia, the same company that handled previous Nothing earbud distributions.



Just by the name, it seems pretty clear that these new earbuds will feature some sort of open-ear design, but that still opens up a world of possibilities in terms of how they will look. One thing we can count on, though, is that they will definitely sport Nothing’s signature transparent style.

Additionally, the Nothing Ear Open could come packed with some AI features, especially after the company integrated ChatGPT into its current earbuds earlier this year.

Now that the earbuds have begun the certification process, it won't be long before more information starts to pop up online. You can also count on Nothing to drop some hints about their official launch soon.

Nothing has been on fire in the wireless earbuds market, boasting a whopping 769% year-over-year growth in the second quarter. I think it is no wonder the company is eager to capitalize on this momentum by rolling out more products in this category.

Lately, Nothing has been expanding its horizons and diving into new markets. Beyond the flagship Nothing Phone (2), the company now offers the budget-friendly Nothing Phone (2a) and the newly launched Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, an upgraded version of its affordable counterpart. Plus, its sub-brand CMF is making waves in the entry-level segment with the CMF Phone (1) and CMF Buds Pro (2).

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless