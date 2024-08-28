Nothing's upcoming earbuds might be quite different from earlier releases
Nothing Ear (a) | Image credit – PhoneArena
Recently, Carl Pei's company, Nothing, has been in the spotlight as the fastest-growing brand in the smartphone and wireless earbud market. This year, we have seen the launch of the Ear and Ear (a) models, adding to the lineup alongside last year’s premium Nothing Ear (2). And guess what? It looks like the company is about to drop a new pair of earbuds as well.
Nothing's next earbuds might have a completely fresh design
A new earbud model from Nothing called the Ear Open, has popped up on Singapore's IMDA database. The model number is B182. While the regulatory filing doesn’t reveal much about the earbuds, it does confirm that they will feature Bluetooth connectivity and will be supplied by iFactory Asia, the same company that handled previous Nothing earbud distributions.
The new Ear Open model on the Singapore's IMDA database.
Just by the name, it seems pretty clear that these new earbuds will feature some sort of open-ear design, but that still opens up a world of possibilities in terms of how they will look. One thing we can count on, though, is that they will definitely sport Nothing’s signature transparent style.
Additionally, the Nothing Ear Open could come packed with some AI features, especially after the company integrated ChatGPT into its current earbuds earlier this year.
Now that the earbuds have begun the certification process, it won't be long before more information starts to pop up online. You can also count on Nothing to drop some hints about their official launch soon.
Nothing has been on fire in the wireless earbuds market, boasting a whopping 769% year-over-year growth in the second quarter. I think it is no wonder the company is eager to capitalize on this momentum by rolling out more products in this category.
Lately, Nothing has been expanding its horizons and diving into new markets. Beyond the flagship Nothing Phone (2), the company now offers the budget-friendly Nothing Phone (2a) and the newly launched Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, an upgraded version of its affordable counterpart. Plus, its sub-brand CMF is making waves in the entry-level segment with the CMF Phone (1) and CMF Buds Pro (2).
